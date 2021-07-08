Stay ahead with global technology leadership





To celebrate the Chinese Communist Party founding 100 anniversary, Xi Jinping President, it was repeated a long-standing goal of China to strengthen the science and technology in order to achieve the rejuvenation of the nation. China’s progress in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and facial recognition has already unleashed remarkable economic opportunities, supporting China’s rapid military modernization and mass surveillance capabilities, and pursuing an internationally favorable digital environment. Made possible. Xi, like the leaders of all great powers, understands that technology is at the heart of national power and international relations between nations.

China’s ambition to become a high-tech power has not yet been fully realized, but its progress has already challenged the technical leadership and edge of the United States and its partners. Last month, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged Australia’s historically enjoyed technological advantages and challenged our allies. The stake cannot be higher than this.

The world faces the outlook for a competing technology ecosystem, and the dominant technology power is in line with its strategic interests and values. For the United States and its partners, this raises the question of what it takes to maintain global technical leadership.

Exhibition of Banma Information Technology Co.’s AliOS in-vehicle operating system at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, China this month (VCG via Getty Images)

The Biden administration has given the answer. Biden hopes to develop and control future products and technologies, including advanced batteries, biotechnology and semiconductors, by revitalizing the US industrial base. Maintaining science and technology dominance is seen as the foundation of America’s economic and military power needed to win the competition in the 21st century, not the conflict with China. Still, apart from the politics between the US House of Representatives and the Senate, the US plan is only a partial answer to the challenges it faces, detailing the best ways to realize Bidens’ vision. In fact, there are four important areas that need a focus on the United States.

First, the United States needs to continue its plans to strengthen its world-leading science and technology foundation. This is a long-term, multi-generational effort. Government’s role is to set appropriate incentives and regulatory frameworks to drive innovation. Expanding the means to attract, retain and develop research talent will be a power multiplier for the United States in its ability to maintain technical leadership. As part of this, research security measures need to be careful to adopt a country-agnostic approach and not inadvertently constrain innovation.

Second, the United States needs to further strengthen its involvement in global norms and governance. Achieving support for US candidates rather than Russian candidates leading the International Telecommunication Union from October this year will affect the setting and regulation of ICT standards in a way that is in line with democratic principles with the United States. This is a particularly important victory for its allies. About issues such as data security and privacy. Developing countries are a weakness in the U.S. strategy to beat China, and the G7 Buildback Better World Initiative will go some way to support investment in digital infrastructure globally, but more work is needed. .. This is especially true in the Pacific, where capacity building and financing help countries make safer choices to protect their resilience and sovereignty.

The breadth and complexity of what is needed to achieve or maintain global technical leadership cannot be underestimated.

Third, market access and share of the United States and its affiliates underlies the power of trade and investment and access to talent and innovation. Technical leadership will be won by the company, not the state. Public-private partnerships build a digital infrastructure that protects the supply and security of critical products and supply chains for products such as semiconductors and batteries, and supports the adoption and scaling of new technologies. However, the market power of the United States and its allies will be under increasing pressure as Chinese tech giants build and secure a foothold in third markets with state support. The United States has key global support in organizations such as the World Trade Organization for unfair trade practices, forced technology transfers, and rules to prevent intellectual property theft to support fairer global competition. Must be a person.

Finally, US technology leadership relies on a strong partnership between the US’s comparative advantage over China and a collective positive vision for the coming high-tech century. Already, promises have been seen by the United States and its allies in forums such as the G7, NATO and Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), proclaiming common interests in the development and use of technology in a way that is in line with democratic values. .. And it reflects our commitment to a free and competitive market. Current challenges are important to overcome barriers to meaningful practical cooperation in areas such as joint R & D, coordination of technical standards-setting bodies and supply chain security initiatives, and to harmonize foreign investment screening and export control regimes. It is about protecting new technologies and enabling closer alliances. Cooperation.

The breadth and complexity of what is needed to achieve or maintain global technical leadership cannot be underestimated. The disruption of technological order has long-standing economic, security and social implications. Obviously, the United States and its partners have the will and ability to maintain their technological advantage, but in the coming months and years, they will need a more comprehensive and practical agenda.

