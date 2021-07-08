OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III





Both OnePlus and Sony have announced 2021 premium products. Compare them here. This article compares the OnePlus 9 Pro with the Sony Xperia 1 III. The OnePlus 9 Pro has been on the market for some time, but the Sony Xperia 1 III is available to consumers. Needless to say, both of these smartphones are very attractive. When it comes to specs, they have some things in common, but most of the time they aren’t very similar.

These two phones are quite different in the design department, but the two companies have also taken different approaches to photography. Their software is also quite different, and so on. Before we get started, it’s worth noting that the Xperia 1 III is the more expensive phone here. That said, we’ll start by listing the specs and move on to other categories such as design, display, and performance. Let’s start comparing the OnePlus 9 Pro with the Sony Xperia 1 III.

SpecsOnePlus 9 ProSony Xperia 1III Screen size 6.7 inch WQHD + AMOLED LTPO Curved display (120Hz adaptive refresh rate) 6.5 inch 4K OLED flat display (120Hz refresh rate) Screen resolution 3216 x 14403840 x 1644SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888RAM8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5) 12GB LPDDR5) Storage 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1); Non-expandable 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1); Expandable rear camera 48MP (Sony IMX789, f / 1.8 aperture, 7P lens, OIS, EIS, 1.12um pixel size 48MP image , 2.24um pixel size 12MP image (4-in-1 binning), 23mm focal length) 50MP (ultra wide angle, f / 2.2 aperture, freeform lens, 7P lens, Sony IMX766) 8MP (telescope, 1.0um pixel size, f / 2.4 Aperture) 2MP (Monochrome) 12MP (f / 1.7 Aperture, Wide, 1.8um Pixel Size, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS) 12MP (f / 2.3 Aperture, 70mm Telescope, f / 2.8 Aperture, 105mm Telescope, Dual Pixel PDAF, 3x / 4.4x optical zoom, OIS) 12MP (f / 2.2 aperture, 16mm ultra wide angle, dual pixel PDAF) 0.3MP (TOF 3D, depth) Front camera 16MP (Sony IMX471, 1.0um pixel size, EIS, fixed focus, f / 2.4 aperture) 8MP (f / 2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 24mm width) Battery 4,500mAh, non-removable, 65W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging 4,500mAh, non-removable, 30W wired charging, wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm 165 x 71 x 8.2mm Weight 197g 186g Connectivity 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi , USB Type-C Security In-DisplayB Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) Side Fingerprint Scanner OSAndroid 11OxygenOSAndroid 11Price $ 969 / $ 1,069 $ 1,300 BuyOnePlusSony (not yet available) OnePlus 9 Pro vs Sony Xperia 1 III: Design

Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III are made of metal and glass. But they look quite different, and they feel different by hand. The Xperia 1 III is considerably narrower and a little taller than the OnePlus 9 Pro. Sony’s flagship is also thinner and a bit lighter than the OnePlus. Both phones weigh less than 200 grams, but they aren’t particularly lightweight.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a curved display and a display camera hole in the upper left corner. The Xperia 1 III has a slightly more noticeable bezel than the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it doesn’t have holes in the display camera. The phone also includes a flat display. While the Xperia 1 III includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner, the OnePlus 9 Pro utilizes an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

By the way, both devices are IP68 certified for waterproof and dustproof. There’s also a physical camera shutter to the right of the Xperia 1 III, and the OnePlus 9 Pro has an alert slider. Both are slippery to the hand, so it might be a good idea to use a case. They feel premium in usage, that’s for sure. Both phones are well-built, but because they are different from the outside world, preferences play a big role here.

OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III: Display

The OnePlus 9 Pro includes a 6.7-inch QHD + (3216 x 1440) Fluid AMOLED2 display. This is a curved panel and at the same time an LTPO display. This means that there is an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display can project up to 1 billion colors and supports HDR10 + content. The peak brightness is 1,300, which is pretty good. This panel, which may seem strange, is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

The Sony Xperia 1 III, on the other hand, has a 6.5-inch 4K (3840 x 1644) OLED display. The panel can also project up to 1 billion colors and supports HDR content. This is a 120Hz panel, but not an LTPO display. Sony has installed Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus to protect this panel. This is Corning’s latest and greatest display protection. As you can see, both phones have a lot to offer in the display department.

In actual use, neither of these two panels will disappoint. Both offer vibrant colors and a great viewing angle. The OnePlus 9 Pro offers a bit more in that regard, but both are very bright. You won’t notice much of the extra sharpness of the Xperia 1 III. Also, 4K resolution works only when you are watching 4K content. Both of these displays are excellent and very useful.

OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III: Performance

In the performance department, both are very good. This is expected to take into account the hardware included here. Both of these smartphones feature the Snapdragon 888, one of Qualcomm’s two most powerful processors to date. What’s more, both phones provide enough RAM and also provide very fast storage. You can choose between 8GB and 12GB on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the Xperia 1 III comes with 12GB of RAM by default.

Both smartphones come with Android 11, but the skins are quite different. Sony is certainly close to stock Android, but both perform well. They are very snappy when it comes to their daily work. Opening and closing the app is easy, and the same is true for multitasking. By the way, the Xperia 1 III has a high display aspect ratio, which makes it ideal for split screen tasks. It is also an excellent multimedia consuming machine.

One thing to note is that the Xperia 1 III gets unusually warm. This is something Sony may fix with a software update, but it’s a bit weird. It doesn’t get hot, but it’s worth noting. Well, the game is really good on both phones. They can basically run any game you throw at them, and they can do it stylishly. After all, these are powerful smartphones.

OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III: Battery

Both of these smartphones have the same battery capacity. Both contain a 4,500mAh battery. Do they provide similar battery life results? No, it’s not. To be honest, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a little more in its department. The phone was consistently able to exceed 6 hours of screen-on-time, especially after the last few updates. The Xperia 1 III is a bit below that standard, but not so much. Of course, this all depends on your usage. If you end up playing several games, those numbers will be small. It all depends on how you use your phone.

OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III support fast charging. The OnePlus flagship comes with 65W fast wired charging, but it also supports 50W fast wireless charging. The Xperia 1 III also offers 30W fast wired and wireless charging, but much slower than the OnePlus does. Reverse wireless charging is also included in the Xperia 1 III’s repertoire, but of course it’s pretty slow. This is true for all reverse wireless charging implementations on smartphones, so … that’s to be expected.

OnePlus 9 Pro and Sony Xperia 1 III: Camera

Both devices have four cameras on the back and one on the front. However, the camera settings used are quite different. The OnePlus 9 Pro camera experience is significantly better than it was when it first launched. OnePlus has optimized different parts of the camera experience on the device and fixed quite a few issues. Sony seems to have to do the same. To be honest, the “basic” mode of the phone isn’t that great. The white balance is not good, but the image looks a little softer than it should be. The same applies to dynamic range.

If you dig deeper and don’t use the “basic” mode, you can definitely create a nice looking photo. The OnePlus 9 Pro’s automatic mode performs very well, and the vast majority of people may use it exclusively. The dynamic range was good, the colors tended to look good, and OnePlus also fixed some white balance issues. The OnePlus 9 Pro can also capture better macro shots in automatic mode and provide more light in dark scene mode. Therefore, you can get more detail from the shadows of such images.

audio

Both of these devices have stereo speakers, but only the Xperia 1 III has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Xperia 1 III may be a bit bigger, but the speakers are fine on both phones. They’re really good, but for some reason they’re not as noisy as we’re used to. The sound heard from the speakers of both phones is eventually sharpened and balanced throughout the spectrum.

If you decide to connect good headphones to these devices, you’ll get a solid sound in return. Only audiophiles will complain here. You’ll get some bass from these two smartphones, and they deliver what you expect. These aren’t the best audio smartphones on the market, but they’re more than enough for the vast majority of people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/phone-comparisons-oneplus-9-pro-vs-sony-xperia-1-iii The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

