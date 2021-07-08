OnePlus admits recent updates to curb 300 popular apps





OnePlus is the latest smartphone OEM that you can find playing games with device power. Depending on who you want to believe, the company is either benchmarking cheating or “optimizing performance”. However, all included OnePlus agrees that OnePlus controls the performance of the app from the user’s hands, deciding what can run at maximum speed on the user’s device and what is not allowed. There seems to be.

The story begins with Andrei Frumusanu from AnandTech. Frumusanu recently delved into the behavior of OnePlus 9 and found that it dramatically suppressed Chrome and other popular apps. From time to time, Chrome was clearly limited to the Cortex-A55 core only, ignoring most of the phone’s computing horsepower present on the larger A78 and X1 cores.

Why do OEMs want to slow down their calls with popular apps? Frumusanu assumed that this was a way around benchmark fraud.

We’ve found that OnePlus blacklists popular applications from the fastest core, slowing down common workloads such as web browsing. We have confirmed that (a) benchmarks or (b) unknown apps perform perfectly. Most non-popular benchmarking apps experience significant performance degradation. This is probably to extend battery life at the expense of performance, which means that regular benchmark results are somewhat useless to the user experience.

The popular benchmarking app Geekbench took note of this report, banning OnePlus 9 and 9Pro from the benchmark charts immediately, saying “this is a form of benchmarking operation.” Geekbench will also review other OnePlus phones it owns.

OnePlus supports all of this, and uh … do you agree with everyone? The company has issued an official statement to XDA Developers.

Our top priority is to always provide a great user experience in our products, partly based on responding quickly to important user feedback. After the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9Pro in March, some users have talked about several areas where they can improve the battery life and thermal management of their devices. As a result of this feedback, our R & D team optimizes device performance when using the 300 most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. I’ve been working on this for the past few months. This allows you to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption. This can affect device performance in some benchmarking apps, but as always, our focus is on doing what we can to improve the performance of our users’ devices.

After the phone was released and reviewed by most retailers, it’s pretty annoying that the company decided to slow down the performance of the device. Now customers aren’t getting what they were expecting. This is not just a small adjustment. AnandTech’s article shows that some Chrome tests are 85 to 75 percent less than they should be. It’s hard to imagine a user who wants to slow down their web browser dramatically, but weird power management tricks by OEMs like this should always be behind checkboxes. The user must be able to control the purchased device.

