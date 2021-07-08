iPadOS 15 Hands-on Review: Positive Inching, Play Catch-up





Apple’s iPad OS 15 will not be released until fall, but we’ve been testing the beta since the iPhone maker released the first version. Our takeaway is that Apple’s upcoming software will flirt with the future without jumping into it first.

Not a big leap

Apple’s new tablet software doesn’t plunge into uncharted territory at blazing speed. Instead, it both moves forward and tries to play the catchup on the new hardware of iOS 14 and iPad Pro. The lack of ability to destroy the Earth may disappoint some, but the changes it makes are gladly positive.

Many wanted a breakthrough in iPad OS 15. The 2021 iPad Pro’s M1 chip makes the device essentially as powerful as the MacBook Pro, so tablet software is the only obstacle that prevents it from becoming a productivity driver like the MacBook. Sure, the company will capture that moment and push the iPad OS into a new stratospheric job chop, for example by adding the ability to run Mac apps.

But that’s not what Apple did. As is often the case, the company has taken a more subtle and gradual path. 2021 iPad software makes multitasking easier to understand, adds the ability to write down quick notes in floating windows, implements some exciting privacy features in Mail and Safari, and adds the iOS 14 features left in iPad OS 14. I will.

It’s closer to the functionality of a desktop operating system, but no legacy environment is built on the computing concept of the 1980s.

The iPadOS 15 doesn’t add the ability to run MacOS apps, but it’s a breakthrough feature many wanted, but Apple could eventually do it. The new Mac may run on the same Apple Silicon as the iPad Pro.

But 2021 will not be that year.

Multitasking menu

Apple has steadily improved iPad multitasking since the introduction of the first iPad Pro in 2015. iPadOS 15 does not redefine the look of multitasking, but it makes existing multi-app configurations clearer and easier to activate.

Split views and slideovers are still at the heart of Apple’s multi-app strategy, but they eliminate the need for hidden gestures that many never discover. Currently, at the top center of all apps is a 3-dot menu. When you select that menu, three icons pop up: full screen, split view, and slideover.

If you choose either split view or slideover, the current app will scoot off to the edge of the screen and display the home screen. Tap the app icon on the home screen, dock, or app library to automatically snap the two apps to the selected configuration.

If you want to change the split display app, swipe down from the multitasking menu of the app you want to discard. Then go back to the home screen and select the new secondary app.

When multitasking is finished, return to the 3-dot menu and[フルスクリーン]You can tap the option to return to single app mode.

I love the new multitasking menu on iPad OS 15. In addition to adding new ways to call the iPad’s multi-app features, its ever-present nature helps people learn that the iPad has those features in the first place. Apple’s legacy gestures are app icons. It’s as nifty as getting a device. When you open the dock and slide it to the side of the current app, many iPad users have had the device for years without knowing it exists. The new menu should make it harder to miss controls and stimulate curiosity and discovery.

And if you like old multitasking gestures, they haven’t disappeared.

App shelf

On the iPadOS 15, Apple makes it easy to view multiple instances of a single app. When you open an app in multiple windows, you’ll see a “shelf” at the bottom of the screen, showing all open instances of that application. The shelf also includes the option to create a new window for that app.

If you want to switch windows, select the corresponding icon on the shelf. Alternatively, you can swipe up on the inactive window to close it. And if you do nothing, the shelves will fade out after a few seconds.

After fading out, you can tap the multitasking menu to redisplay the shelf.

Like the multitasking menu, the shelves bring the iPad’s multi-app features to the forefront, making them a little easier to find and learn without the need for extensive knowledge of the iPad OS.

Center window

The new iPad OS 15 adds floating windows to emails, notes and messages. Touch and hold an individual email, note, or message to see an option to pop out in a floating window. This central window is similar to a slideover. The main difference is that it moves to the center of the screen instead of moving to one side of the screen.

Unlike the quick notes that we’ll discuss right away, the floating center window is connected to the app. For example, if you pop out an email message in the center window, it won’t appear on the screen when you switch to Safari or the home screen.

The center window also includes a multitasking menu that allows you to switch to a split view or slideover window, or go to a full-screen window. It also contains a fourth icon to return to the center window.

If this all starts to sound complicated, it’s because the iPad OS is actually adding more depth. But instead of copying the methods that have been done for years on Mac OS and Windows, Apple is rethinking what a productive operating system is. It approaches the functionality of a desktop operating system, but no legacy environment is built on the computing concept of the 1980s.

Again, for those who like how Apple has maintained its long-standing iPad multitasking capabilities, but don’t spend their days scrutinizing tech blogs or watching Apple’s keynote. Makes it a little more obvious.

Quick note

Apple’s Notes app always prioritizes simplicity and provides a blank virtual page for you to think, ideas, and sketch for iCloud storage. But with the iPadOS 15, Apple is finally giving more depth and organization to its note-taking service.

The Quick Note gives the iPad the first small glance that permanently overlays the window.

Both iPadOS 15 and MacOS Monterey are adding a new feature called Quick Notes. As an extension of the Apple Notes app, Quick Notes is a pop-up window that allows you to write down your thoughts and draft messages. Whether you’re using the app or viewing the home screen, it’s available system-wide.

The Quick Note window can be invoked from the lower right corner of the screen with a finger or Apple Pencil swipe gesture, or with a keyboard shortcut (Globe-Q).

A quick note is a permanent overlay window that remains active when you leave the screen you started. You can move it on the screen or swipe sideways like a slideover window.

The floating window contains a shortcut to get into the Notes app right away.When you’re ready to close the quick note, it’s at the top of the window[完了]Tap or press Globe-Q on your keyboard again.

Quick Notes allows you to link to the exact location in the app that was in the foreground when you wrote down the note. For example, suppose you’re using the Messages app and you activate QuickNote to remind your friends of restaurant suggestions. If you select the Add Link option, the note will contain a link to your friend’s message thread.

Quick notes are automatically saved in your own notebook in the Notes app. In the Settings app, the Quick Note window allows you to choose whether to always start a new note or resume the last note.

I think quick notes are an exciting addition. It gives the iPad the first small glance to permanently overlay the window while maintaining the touch-first simplicity of the tablet.

Quick notes are especially useful for creating projects that derive from information in multiple apps. Instead of getting a cluttered desktop full of cluttered windows, keep everything hidden in the Notes app, including a link that gives you a quick return to the part of the iPad OS where you gathered the information.

The Notes app also uses tags to extend organizational functionality. Now, when you enter the hashtag symbol and then the tag word, the note is automatically filed under the new or existing tag. Tags are a long-standing addition that brings the Notes app closer to specialized note services such as Evernote and Bear. Notes also creates custom smart folders based on tags.

Keyboard shortcuts

After Apple’s Magic Keyboard was released in 2020, the iPad is more associated with physical typing and cursor typing than ever before. As a result, Apple is enhancing that aspect with the new iPad OS 15 keyboard shortcuts.

Apple has added a new shortcut that uses the Globe key as a new qualifier to allow you to navigate quickly and easily within the iPad software.

These shortcuts include:

Siri App Switcher App split view and slideover control before next app Dock Control Center Notification Center

With the new software, you can easily view and learn all available shortcuts. Also, if you hold down the Globe key in the app, a menu will pop up showing available shortcuts.

MacOS always contains a wealth of keyboard shortcuts that power users can discover. Implanting these in muscle memory can be a second natural way to navigate the operating system. In addition to the other features we have emphasized, the new keyboard shortcuts bring a little more depth and nuance to your tablet’s productivity chops.

Sideways iPhone app

The iPad always allows you to run iPhone-specific apps and will only be blown up on large screens. However, the iPhone app on the iPad was never a great experience, especially since it was only available in portrait mode. The portrait requirement meant that they couldn’t be used much while connected to Apple’s Magic Keyboard or other typing accessories.

With iPadOS 15, you can now run iPhone apps in landscape mode. This addition is especially useful for social apps that do a lot of input.

We don’t recommend using iPhone-only apps as a habit, but this tweak eliminates some of the process issues.

Other iPad OS 15 features

The new iPad OS adds some iOS features that will appear a year behind the iPhone peers. These include the app library and home screen widgets. You can read them in the iOS 14 article.

The new iPad software will receive the same marquee functionality from iOS 15. This includes new FaceTime upgrades, live texts, new Safari and email privacy features, and more. Visit the iOS 15 preview for more information on these updates.

One of the most important new iPad features is Universal Control. You can operate up to 3 Macs and iPads side by side with the same cursor. Setup is as easy as placing the devices close to each other and moving the mouse or trackpad pointer away from the screen edge of the first device. It also supports drag and drop between these devices.

However, Universal Control is not yet working on the beta versions of iPad OS and Mac OS. It’s not saying that it’s broken or buggy. No, literally not yet. Stay tuned for the final software release of this feature to please those working on multiple Apple devices.

When will the iPadOS 15 be released?

Apple usually releases new software updates in the fall. The iPad OS and iOS release dates are usually before and after the iPhone launch event, usually from mid-September to late September.

You can download the public beta version of iPadOS 15 now. Our experience contains only minor bugs, but you need to back up your data and keep in mind the risks of beta software. It is best installed on a secondary device and is not primarily dependent on it.

