SHRM announces finalists for HR Tech contest





Five startups fighting for the first SHRM Labs Better Workplaces Challenge Cup Final will showcase innovative workplace technology solutions at Pitchfest. The contest concludes in a spectacular style at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2021 (SHRM21) on September 10th in front of a live audience in Las Vegas.

The finalists are award-winning entrepreneurs and the last in front of the jury, including ABC’s “Shark Tank” star Damond John, investors, top HR experts, fellow innovators and the media. Pitch. Winners will be announced on the main stage by SHRM President and Chief Executive Officer Johnny C. Taylor Jr. (SHRM-SCP).

SHRMLabs is SHRM’s Workplace Innovation Hub and Venture Capital Division. The contest aims to bridge the gap between the companies that create workplace technology and the human resources development professionals and their employees who are the end users of their products.

Nick Schacht of SHRM-SCP, SHRM’s Chief Global Development Officer, said: “These companies are rethinking their approaches to these challenges and spotlighting innovative technology applications that can help them truly define the future of their work.”

Guillermo Corea, managing director of SHRM Labs, said the contest is “unique in that it exposes the types of technology that help HR professionals restructure their workplaces to meet the needs of both employers and employees. Startups have the opportunity to hear insights to take their solutions to the next level. It’s really win-win. “

Final Five

From the more than 150 initial submissions to take part in the challenge to the 51 regional finalists representing technological innovation in the workplace as a whole, the next winner of the regional contest will advance to the final in Las Vegas.

Boston-based Compt, perkstipend software. Symba, Chicago’s remote internship management technology. TiLT, a vacation management platform in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Unbo Xt, an Atlanta-based leadership development platform. WorkWhile is a technology that connects hourly workers to San Francisco-based shifts.

The five regional winners will be offered a full-cost paid trip to SHRM21 by two representatives, free space in the Workplace Innovation Zone, and exposure to 18,000 potential future users. The winner will also be awarded a prize of $ 50,000.

Narrow the field

Local contests were held in 17 cities across the United States earlier this year, most often co-sponsored by the SHRM branch.

Participants were required to submit a video presentation and participate in a Q & A session with local SHRM branch leaders and a jury of SHRM staff. The judge considered several considerations, including:

Does this product create a better workplace? Does this product provide value to SHRM members? Is this a viable business?

The top three startups in each local round advanced to the regional round in June. The rest of the companies made more detailed suggestions and participated in another Q & A by a panel of senior SHRM executives and other business leaders.

“The regional finals provided an opportunity to hear about a variety of truly innovative workplace solutions,” said Nancy Woolever, vice president of certification operations at SHRM and one of the jury members of the regional round. .. “These organizations look at common problems through different lenses and provide actionable, affordable and innovative solutions to common and less common problems.”

Mark Goldberg, Chief Technology Officer of SHRM and another regional round judge, said the best solution he saw was “giving tools and insights to the strategic process of HR leaders or automating logistics. It frees up more time to implement the strategic process. “

