Sometimes there is no SEO solution





Google’s John Mueller said frustrated site owners may not have an SEO solution that ranks their site in search results.

This was stated in a reply to a tread titled “If I hire an SEO expert service, can they find out what’s wrong with my website and help improve it?” I am.

The site owner provided details in a thread stating that he lost all traffic to the website over 6 years ago.

“I’m just blogging, I’m not coding anything, I’m not building links,” the site owner writes.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Seeing that they aren’t actively adopting search engine optimization technology, they are wondering if SEO professionals can help get their traffic back.

In a response that site owners may not want to hear, Mueller says SEO isn’t always useful.

What does it mean that SEO is useless?

Given that the website in question lost traffic six years ago and it hasn’t recovered yet, Mueller says SEO may not help.

This is not due to Google’s penalties or technical issues as it can be resolved with SEO.

Mueller suggests that this website’s strategy may now be obsolete.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

“One thing to keep in mind is that you may not have an SEO solution. Six years have been a long time, and the web + Google News + everything around it has evolved considerably.

Sometimes it’s not a technical problem, and sometimes it’s not something that can be fixed by just “buying a lot of links”. In some cases, the site strategy has just been deprecated. “

Website strategies can become obsolete for a variety of reasons, many of which are out of the control of the site.

As Mueller says, life evolves significantly over the course of six years. This is long enough for the topic to become irrelevant and the information out of date.

If your website publishes content that people no longer care about, the amount of SEO isn’t going to help it.

The same applies to websites that sell older products, as Mueller shows an example of a website that sells VHS tapes.

Your site may follow all SEO best practices, but no one needs to be looking for it.

“You can create a great website, make it super fast, and have” high authority and reliability “(but if you want to define it), but if you’re selling VHS cassettes, it’s a terrible time. I will spend it. It’s more obvious when a physical product is involved, but when the content is your product, it applies as well. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Mueller’s comments on the Reddit thread are noteworthy, as Google employees rarely discourage people from seeking SEO assistance.

This is an important angle to consider from time to time. If your site continues to lose traffic despite your best efforts, is it an SEO issue or is the world going?

Source: Reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-john-mueller-sometimes-theres-no-seo-solution/412734/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos