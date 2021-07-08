10 Retail Technology Investment That Should Be on Your Radar — Retail Innovation Hub





7. ITV and boots UK

ITV will announce Shoppable TV. This allows viewers to search for and purchase program products from the sofa.

This will start during the ITV2 Love Island episode.

Viewers can use the LG remote control to initiate the shopping interface, but they must actively opt in to receive notifications and use the service.

Built around an AI solution developed by The Take, the service leverages retail technology included in all 2021 LG TV sets (and 2019-2020 models with software updates) to bring featured products. Identify, tag, and notify viewers.

If the viewer is interested, you can view the details on the remote control and choose to purchase via the link sent to the vendor’s site or mobile phone.

8. Yandex and Grubhub

Russian tech giant Yandex and online food-ordering venture Grubhub have announced a multi-year partnership proposed on a US university campus.

Yandex autonomous delivery robots will join the Grubhubs platform and will be available on some university campuses this fall. GrubHub is affiliated with more than 250 university campuses across the United States.

9. Axel Arigato

Swedish lifestyle and fashion brand Axel Arigato has partnered with HERO to bring virtual shopping to e-commerce stores.

This service connects online customers in the UK with product experts who can showcase the design and fit of sneakers, menswear, womenswear and lifestyle accessories just as they do in the store.

10. musicMagpie

Online retailer musicMagpie has partnered with distribution technology venture Sorted.

A trial of the latter REACT solution was implemented in April for a return trip on the trade-in side of its business customers.

musicMagpie says it can use the REACTs delivery tracking engine to enhance customer communication across digital channels, improve shipping tracking by providing automatic updates, and provide more accurate visibility into parcel movement. I will.

