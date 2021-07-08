Google launches “Footy Skills Lab” utilizing AI





FOOTBALL fans across Australia can hone their AFL skills wherever they are with the launch of Google’s Footy Skills Lab, developed with the support of AFL and some of the leading NAB AFLW athletes.

The launch of the platform requires Google and AFL to work together to give all Australians access to sports and community participation, regardless of ability, gender, location, culture or socio-economic status. It all started with recognizing that.

Footy Skills Lab is a free platform accessible from smartphones connected to the internet. Built with Google’s open source machine learning software TensorFlow, Footy Skills Lab leverages ball detection and ball tracking models to track ball handling, decision making, and kick progress on three different difficulty levels. .. This experience will also generate scorecards that you can share with friends, family, teammates and coaches.

Footy Skills Lab offers voice prompts and closed captions with tips from AFLW and AFL wheelchair athletes such as Tyra Harris in Melbourne, Carltons Madison Prespakis, and Akek McCool Chuot in Richmons. These tips and activities are available to those who need sight and hearing.

AFL General Manager of Nicole Livingstone in women’s football said the launch of Google’s Footy Skills Lab is another exciting way for the league to continue to support new talent.

“It’s great to see AFLW stars at the forefront of this technology. Making GoogleFootySkillsLab accessible can improve the performance of the next generation of football talent,” said Livingstone. I will.

Dave Bowman, creative chief of Google’s partner innovation team, shared the excitement of launching the technology.

“Whether you’re practicing in the field, in the backyard or in a wheelchair, we hope the Footy Skills Lab can help bring professional foot coaching closer and hone your skills,” Bowman said.

“I was excited to team up with AFL and AFLW athletes with a little help from AI to inspire people in Australia and around the world to move.”

Anyone in Australia or around the world can access the Foots Skills Lab at the following link: https: //play.afl/footyskillslab/

