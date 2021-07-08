Minnesota in dozens of states targeting Google’s app store in antitrust proceedings





Many of the recent proceedings are similar allegations made by mobile game maker Epic Games in a case filed last August against both Google and Apple, which operate separate app stores dedicated to the iPhone. Reflects.

As Epic did, state litigation focuses primarily on Google’s control over the app store, so fees up to 30% for in-app digital transactions installed on smartphones running on Android. Can be collected. These devices account for more than 80% of the global smartphone market.

A high-profile trial of the widely-played Fortnite video game maker Epic playing against Apple ended in late May. The decision of the federal judge, who presided over the one-month proceedings, is scheduled for later this summer. Epic’s proceedings against Google are still awaiting trial.

App fees are similar to Apple fees, but Google is trying to differentiate itself by allowing consumers to download apps from locations other than the Play Store. In contrast, Apple does not allow iPhone users to install apps from outlets other than the store.

However, a lawsuit filed Wednesday claims that Google’s claim that Android software is an open operating system that gives consumers more choices is fake.

The complaint alleges that Google has deployed a variety of tactics and set anti-competitive barriers to ensure that more than 90% of apps are distributed on Android devices. This is the market share that the Attorney General claims to represent an illegal monopoly. In addition, the proceedings dozens at the expense of consumers who have exploited their power to pay higher prices to subsidize fees, and app makers with less incentives for funding and innovation. It claims to be making $ 100 million in profits.

“Google’s monopoly is a threat to the market,” said Sean Reyes, Utah Prosecutor General, who is leading the proceedings with his peers in New York, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It harms small businesses and consumers. “

Google did not immediately respond to the proceedings, but firmly defended the Play Store’s way of operating in response to the Epic proceedings and in other cases.

The Mountain View, California company is also fighting three other proceedings filed against it last year, including a groundbreaking case filed by the US Department of Justice. These proceedings focus on alleged misuse of Google’s leading search engine and its parent company Alphabet Inc, which earns more than $ 100 billion annually in digital advertising networks.

Both Apple and Google have taken reconciliation measures as app store surveillance has increased. Most notably, both reduced commissions to 15% of the initial $ 1 million in revenue raised by app makers. This is a reduction that covers most apps in each store.

However, these measures did not diminish the heat of major high-tech companies, and said Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat in Minnesota, who chairs a subcommittee overseeing antitrust issues. It was.

“This is exactly the type of aggressive antitrust enforcement needed to curb the power of Big Tech and address the American monopoly problem,” she said in a statement.

But fighting Big Tech is not easy. Both companies claim that in addition to being able to spend a lot of money on lobbying for their position, there is a law on their part. For example, Facebook won a big victory last week when a federal judge dismissed an antitrust proceeding against a social media company because it did not provide sufficient evidence to support the alleged monopoly by the Federal Trade Commission and the State Union. I did. ..

