what3words and Airbnb agree on staycation partnership in the UK — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Location technology company what3words has entered into a staycation-focused partnership with Airbnb.

The aim is to make it readily available to those who want to take advantage of the surge in stay bookings as the coronavirus restrictions are phased out. For example, they are based in remote lowlands of Scotland or in one of the 15 national parks in the United Kingdom.

The location of these stays can be difficult to explain. Traditional addresses do not always point to the correct entrance, and zip codes often cover a wide range.

what3words divided the world into 3 meter squares, giving each square a unique combination of 3 random words.

The technology allows Airbnb hosts to guide guests to the exact entrance to their stay.

This system supports those who want to free up their property and take advantage of unusual spaces and parcels of land that do not have their own assigned addresses, such as tents, stables, tree houses, and barn renovations.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: There are already many Airbnb hosts using what3words for a smooth arrival and check-in process.

Guests want to relax and arrive on time, and hosts want to start their stay this way. But Covid-19 brings new dynamics to this.

With tools like what3words, you can list any part of your property in Airbnb by addressing it. It’s amazing to see inspiring entrepreneurial hosts maximize their traits and turn them into unique accommodations.

Amanda Cupples, Airbnb’s General Manager of Northern Europe, commented:

I was here in the countryside of Perthshire-and people often arrive after work in the dark and hard-to-find evenings.

Giving a what3words address means knowing exactly where to go, such as a parking space, a tent, or the next day to find a nearby activity, Rosie From Aikenhead House adds.

During the first blockade, we saw that there would be an opportunity to stay nationwide when restrictions allow. We decided to set up a bell tent to welcome additional guests. It has been very popular since then.

