Biocomposites Receives Canadian Approval from Stimulan-Med-Tech Innovation





Biocomposites, a medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells products used to control bone and soft tissue infections, has announced that its stimulant products have been newly approved in Canada for mixing with antibiotics. : Vancomycin, gentamicin, tobramycin, used to treat bacteria Infections of the soft tissues surrounding the bone.

Stimulan Rapid Cure and Stimulan Kit products are the first and only approved calcium matrices that can carry antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. This gives surgeons the flexibility to apply a wide range of over-the-counter antibiotics at concentrations that support patient-specific treatment planning. Stimulants target high levels of antibiotics that are systemically unattainable at the point of infection, reduce reinfection rates, save costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Vincent Masse MD FRCSc of the University of Montral said: This is the only product that allows me to put the antibiotic of my choice into the bone and treat the bacterial infection of the surrounding soft tissue. Treatment of periarticular infections is difficult and optimization of results involves surgical intervention and delivery of maximum local concentrations of antibiotics. My experience with stimulants has made it possible to progress from using a one-step revision procedure from using a two-step revision for the majority of my patients. Not only is this a significant improvement in the patient’s experience, but it also has a positive cost impact on the healthcare system.

Michael Harris, CEO of Biocomposites, added: This is another breakthrough for Stimulan, the world’s leading calcium sulphate antibiotic carrier. The mixture of Stimulan and antibiotics used by surgeons around the world as part of an infection control strategy is unmatched in allowing surgeon-selected antibiotics to be used at patient-specific concentration levels to treat bacterial infections. It provides flexibility, significantly improves patient outcomes, and reduces readmissions. Biocomposites is committed to developing innovative products that improve the lives of patients, and as demand for our products continues to grow worldwide, we are very pleased with the increased approval of stimulants in Canada. I am glad to hear that.

Stimulants are already used in more than 50,000 cases worldwide each year and are used in thousands of hospitals around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Regulatory-News/biocomposites-receives-canadian-approval-for-stimulan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos