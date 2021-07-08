Why are experts confused when Canadians throw away their masks too soon?





Canada remains one of the world leaders when it comes to receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine, but is it the right time to ease mask requirements as the number of cases declines? Experts are divided on.

When a pandemic upset life last year and our world was suddenly divided by plexiglass, physical distances, and masks, many were enough for Canada to make this argument by the summer of 2021. You wouldn’t have dared to expect it to work.

However, in some states, masks have already been lifted, along with many other public health restrictions. Both Alberta and British Columbia relaxed the rules on Canada Day. Saskatchewan is not too late with plans to withdraw all public health orders, including the use of mandatory masks set on July 11.

Infectious disease experts in this country generally agree that things are examining jabs and the number of cases of COVID-19 is decreasing, but the highly infectious delta variant is the country. Coupled with the fact that less than half of the cases are fully vaccinated, there are some concerns now that it is not time to remove the mask.

Weigh variants, vaccines, and community spread

According to Caroline Colijn, an infectious disease researcher and professor at Simon Fraser University, there is no simple number of vaccinations that determine when masks are no longer needed. Instead, she said, it was a matter of weighing several factors, such as variants, vaccination coverage, and community spread.

“I think we should aim for a very high complete vaccination rate of 90-95%, so it has the potential to be strong against this and other future variants.”

Colijn has used the data to mathematically model the orbit of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. She and other infectious disease experts are closely monitoring the delta mutant, she said.

Still, it’s not all fate and darkness. A new Canadian study that has not yet been peer-reviewed suggests that even a single dose of vaccine may be more effective against delta mutants than previously thought.

Colijn said it was important to monitor such data, as the state would consider whether masks were still needed until more people were fully vaccinated.

Personally, Colijn is playing safely for now. She lived in BC and no longer needed a mask, but it is still recommended.

“I still have a habit.’This is an indoor public place and I’m going to wear a mask.'”

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive palliative care physician in Ottawa, said he believes that relaxation of mask restrictions is a positive move, at least in parts of Ontario. (Toni Choueiri / CBC) Doctors divided by mask by region

From a front-line perspective, Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng believes that masking rules can be relaxed, at least in parts of Ontario.

Kyeremanteng is an intensive palliative care physician at Ottawa and Montfort Hospitals. He told CBC’s The Current that he is committed to seeing the relaxation of mask requirements as a positive move, along with the level of vaccination in Ottawa and the expansion of the community.

“I’m a big fan of masks,” he said. “But I think we are in a situation where we now have to think about which limits we can get out of.”

Listen | Doctors and employers discuss mask rules.

Current19: 41 Concerns when some states begin to ease mask mandates

In Alberta, where less than half of the population is fully vaccinated, Dr. Stephanie Smith said he was not convinced that it was enough to justify removing the mask.

“Personally, given that we’re just getting out of the incredibly big third wave, we continue to mask, at least in public,” said Smith, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. I think it should be. “

I’m worried that if things change, it’s difficult to reverse the course and I’ll need a mask again.

“I think there is a lot of resistance to going back.”

A masked customer will open a store in the SoHo district of New York City in May. As the government relaxes mask requirements, employers must decide on their own face-covering policies. (John Minchiro / Associated Press) “Politicians are motivated by being reelected.”

Mixed messages about masks are not limited to Canada.

The World Health Organization continues to encourage everyone to wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, England plans to abolish the mask requirement in late July, allowing vaccinated Americans to do much of their lives without masks in many states.

Simon Bacon, a professor of behavioral medicine at Concordia University in Montreal, who studies how people react to public health, said: policy.

“Politicians are motivated by being reelected and people don’t like to wear masks.”

He warned that the lack of consistent messages and policies would create “holes that people could decide for themselves.”

See | BCbusinesses adjusts as the state relaxes the mask rules.

As more Canadians were fully vaccinated, BC lifted mask obligations and forced some businesses to shift mask requirements to demand. More details can be found on Isabelle Raghem on CBC. 2:32 Business owner participates in discussion

The lack of consistency and confusion about what is safe and what is unsafe means that state employers who have lifted the mask requirement must now participate in the debate.

Kevin Kentowns Knifewear, a specialty knife shop based in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and Kent of Inglewood, a men’s grooming supplies store based in Alberta and Ontario.

On Twitter this week, he reminded customers that his store is still a mask-friendly zone, despite deregulation in some states.

The mask law has been abolished in Alberta, and people can choose whether or not to wear the mask law. We would like those who enter the store to wear masks politely. Not all staff have been fully vaccinated yet. Think of it as taking off your shoes at my house from courtesy. Thank you.

— @KnifeNerd

“We don’t discuss with anyone or demand that we wear a mask,” he said. “There is a sign on the door and there is a pile of masks.”

Not all staff are fully vaccinated, Kent said, asking customers to wear masks seems like a responsible behaviour.

Edmonton’s Fleisch Delikatessen takes a similar approach, asking customers to continue masking indoors. Co-owner Katy Ingraham told CBC’s The Currentshe that he thinks it’s “a little too early” to stop wearing masks.

“As we have seen, I think Alberta’s response to COVID was largely political.”

Ingraham said he wanted to be wrong, but worried that removing Maskmandate could have serious consequences for Alberta.

“It feels very urgent to do as little intervention as removing the mask completely.

“It definitely makes me nervous.”

Once the restrictions are relaxed, Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta, advises people to remember other precautions.

“I would encourage people to continue to be aware of distance, ventilation and hand washing, even if they drop their masks.”

