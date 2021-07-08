Over 30 States Sue Google for “Luxury” Fees on Google Play Store





More than 30 states accuse Google of operating like an illegal monopoly by abusing its power over developers and eliminating competition in how to download and pay for apps on Google devices doing.

“Google is using anti-competitive barriers and obligations to protect its monopoly,” the Justice Secretary wrote in a proceeding filed in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday.

The proceedings have been filed by 36 states, including New York, California, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah, and the District of Columbia.

This is the latest government attack on the enormous power Google exercises in the wave of legal and regulatory challenges to Big Tech in recent months.

Since last year, the Justice Department’s prosecutor or state prosecutor has filed four proceedings against Google targeting parts of the business empire that are allegedly anti-competitive.

App store fees are usually charged to the developer. Developers typically pass the cost on to consumers who buy apps, mobile games, and so on.

State complaints have focused on Google’s use of these charges, claiming that Google’s anti-competitive policies have robbed developers of profits and raised consumer prices.

“To collect and maintain this extravagant fee, Google is adopting anti-competitive tactics to reduce competition and discourage the distribution of Android apps,” the proceedings said. “Google not only targets potentially competing app stores, but also guarantees that app developers themselves have no reasonable choice but to distribute their apps through the Google Play store.”

One of the differences between how Apple and Google interact with their devices is related to what’s called “sideloading,” the ability to download apps to a browser rather than the app store. Apple has banned this practice because of security concerns, but Google has allowed it. Google also allows third-party app stores to be downloaded to their devices, but Apple doesn’t.

However, in the proceedings, state lawyers pointed out that Google Play has a market share of more than 90% for apps downloaded to Google devices, and the proceedings said Google “faced a credible threat.” I haven’t. ”

In addition, Google prohibits competing app stores from downloading from the Google Play store, but allows rival app stores to be sideloaded to Google devices. This is the process that state lawyers describe as “unnecessarily tedious and unrealistic.”

Wilson White, Google’s senior director of public policy, said in a blog post in response to the proceedings Wednesday that the state is ignoring Google Play’s openness to sideloading and third-party app stores.

“The proceedings aren’t about helping little guys or protecting consumers, they’re about boosting a few major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying,” White said. writing. “Doing so raises the cost of small developers, hampering their ability to innovate and compete, and risks making apps across the Android ecosystem less secure to consumers.”

A complaint from the Attorney General did not buy it, stating that “Google’s actions prevented new entrants and / or prevented competitors from achieving a scale that could constrain Google’s power.” ing.

Starting this month, Google has cut the fees created by the first $ 1 million developers each year in half. This follows a similar announcement from Apple.

In May, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told Apple CEO Tim Cook that reducing fees wouldn’t solve the bigger question of whether developers are competing in equal competition.

“At least the $ 1 million small business program I’ve seen so far: it wasn’t really the result of competition,” she said. “It seemed to be the result of the pressure you were feeling from the investigation from the proceedings, not the competition.”

The Coalition for App Fairness, an advocate against big tech companies that independently control how in-app payments are processed, said Wednesday’s state action would be encouraging.

Meghan Di Muzio, Executive Director of the coalition, said: “Their anti-competitive policies curb innovation, hinder consumer freedom, increase costs, and limit transparent communication between developers and their customers.”

Fortnite maker Epic Games asked Apple to try out how to run an app store this year. The federal judge has not yet given a verdict. Epic has sued Google in a similar case and is awaiting trial.

Editor’s Note: Google is one of NPR’s financial backers.

