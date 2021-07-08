Geoguessr Speedrun gets the perfect score in 31 minutes





This speedrun of Geoguessr will convince you that the gods are walking between us. Image: Google / Kotaku

As you scroll through the Summer Games Done Quicks website, you may be confused by seeing Geogessr pop up on time. You may also be wondering what Speedrun looks like, even though you understand it’s the Google Maps version of Wheres Waldo. Well, I’m here to tell you: it looks like fucking magic.

Geoguessr is a browser-based game that sounds exactly like that. Players need to dive into Street View on Google Maps to figure out where they are. In this speedrun, runner Haveld did what he called the Perfect Score Run. In Geoguessr, when you guess a location, points are awarded based on how close the guess is to the actual location. The farther you are, the less points you can earn. If you are within about 185 meters (or 600 feet for Americans who deny our filthy metric system), you will earn up to 5,000 points. With five rounds in the Perfect Score Run, Havrd had to score 25,000 points within the 35-minute time limit.

Man is a living map quest. He is Cerebro and can pinpoint the exact location with the power of his mind and many contextual clues. Geoguessr allows you to navigate the map for clues to get a better idea of ​​where you are. For the maps used by Havrd, the Geogussrs website (which contains a cute note welcoming all geographic geeks who might find the site from Speedrun) has over 52,000 carefully selected and identifiable maps. It says there is a place.

Oh, this Turkey, near the airport, Harvard said a matter of fact while the mere mortal was still trying to identify the correct hemisphere.

Havrd was able to speculate Turkey as the first place fairly quickly, but ran into problems given a place in the United States. He admitted that North America was not one of his strong proceedings. After first guessing he was somewhere in Texas, he had to drive up and down the road a few miles to find a landmark he could use to get back to his place. There’s an even more difficult version of Geoguessr, where players can’t move around, they have to guess where they are from a single 360-degree view, and the gods who live between us forever power their power. Prove that you are not interested in using it. In the end, Havrd managed to track his position somewhere in Nevada, earning a perfect 5,000 points.

As a kid, geography was very my shit. At the age of 12, I (and the actual 33-year-old) wore an iconic red jacket and committed an indescribable crime for the chance to wave Lynne The Chief Thigpens as a PBS contestant. Let’s do it. Carmen Sandiego. Havrd is the natural advancement of those lucky guys who have grown up.

Part of what makes Havrd and others playing Geogussrs so good at that level of difficulty is that they can absorb a tremendous amount of contextual clues that non-players wouldn’t expect to find. .. There are obvious clues like road signs and landmarks, but runners need to think creatively to get a good level of world record. From the local flora to the car silhouette on Google Maps, everything can tell the player exactly where they are. According to Havrd, Google Maps cars come with snorkels so you know when you’re in Kenya. He knows he is in Nigeria from the direction of the red and blue lights of the police car escorting the car on the map.

Incredibly fucking, right?

After all, Nigeria was the country that caused the most problems for Havrd. When Geoguessr ported him to a West African country, he was the final guess, with about 10 minutes remaining on the watch. Notably, within seconds he knew roughly where he was on the outskirts of the most populous country in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. He had to dig up and down the street to find more specific clues. Finally, Havrd was able to find the hotel and return from that location to correctly guess where he was. He finished the run at 31:31 with only 3:30 seconds.

If it wasn’t obscene, personally the best Havrds in this category is 8 minutes.

World record? three.

