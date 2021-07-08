



The Houses of Parliament and the Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) have urged the government to prioritize improving NHS imaging services as part of the recovery of the health sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This letter highlights the findings from the ombudsman report released today. This represents a recurring failure in the way X-rays and scans are reported and followed up across the NHS Service.

PHSO casework shows the impact of these failures on patients and their families. In some cases, no signs of cancer were reported on x-rays and scans, delaying diagnosis and exacerbating patient outcomes. In one case, the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was delayed by 18 months, preventing patients from receiving early treatment that could extend their lifespan. In another case, patients were not told that their cancer was end-of-life until it was too late to organize their work and meet their son before they died.

Another common failure was inefficient handover between departments and services. Research has shown that the trust has made repeated mistakes because it has not learned from previous errors related to imaging.

In his report, the ombudsman Rob Behrens emphasizes that diagnostic imaging-related disorders are found throughout the NHS, not only in the diagnostic imaging department, but also in both primary and secondary health services. He is calling on the government to commit to a system-wide improvement program for more effective and timely management of x-rays and scans.

Rob Behrens of the Ombudsman said: X-ray and scan results are key to the diagnosis and treatment of many people. However, the failures outlined in this report show that patient safety continues to be compromised without coordinated efforts to improve images.

Now, as the NHS recovers from the catastrophic effects of the pandemic, we have an important opportunity to learn from our failures and incorporate system-wide changes to improve imaging of medical services.

The evidence-driven recommendations I have presented should be implemented promptly with the cooperation of the government and the health sector as a whole to enhance the recovery of the NHS.

For many of the 5 million people currently awaiting hospital treatment, imaging will be an important part of their care. Effective diagnosis is an important first step in addressing the untreated portion caused by the pandemic.

Peter Walsh, a patient safety philanthropist for medical accidents, said: This report underscores the urgency of completely improving radiation services, including recognition, reporting, and response to image results.

In our own work, we see how important diagnostic services are and how they can have a terrible impact on people’s lives when they fail. There are currently many reports and recommendations for improving radiation services.

This is a major patient safety issue and we need to review the various recommendations implemented as an urgent issue.

