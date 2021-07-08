Life Sciences Hub Wales Announces New Achieveing ​​Innovation Resources-Med-Tech Innovation





Achieving innovation is a new resource developed by Life Sciences Hub Wales that informs and guides people working across industry, health and social care innovations. It summarizes key research, provides important insights, and provides a fresh perspective from cross-sectoral sort leaders.

This new digital resource reviews the available knowledge about health and social care innovations and provides the most relevant and important information to those in need. Life Sciences Hub Wales has worked closely with contributors across health, industry, academia and social care to provide information.

Innovation is recognized by many stakeholders as essential to drive change throughout the system and make a difference between patients and people. According to a recent survey commissioned by Life Science Hub Wales to Beaufort Research, 97% of healthcare and social care, along with 91% of the industry, see innovation as critical.

However, barriers such as lack of common language, resources, and inter-sectoral involvement can make innovation more difficult. Life Sciences Hub Wales creates evidence-based solutions and answers to help address these challenges, create Achieveing ​​Innovation resources, navigate the innovation ecosystem, and ensure future-proof healthcare and social care systems. Has been identified.

The resource is set to be updated with new documentation on a regular basis and starts as follows:

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales, said: This new resource can play an important role in helping stakeholders of all backgrounds navigate the health and social care ecosystem inside and outside Wales. Innovators hold the key to major transformations in Wales’ health, care and well-being, and this resource supports them in achieving this.

Eluned Morgan, Minister of Health and Social Services, said: Innovation plays a key role in helping the Welsh health and social health sector work with the industry to deliver new ideas and technologies. We welcome Life Sciences Hub Wales’ new Achieveing ​​Innovation resources as an important tool for innovators working to overcome real challenges and seize exciting new opportunities. Innovation was at the heart of that spirit when the Life Sciences Hub Wales was founded and funded. This spirit has played an important role in recovery and response to the effects of COVID-19.

Darren Hughes, Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, added: Having seen the impact of COVID-19 pandemic innovation and service transformation, we welcome the new Achieveing ​​Innovation resources from Life Science Hub Wales. This resource supports a deeper understanding of innovation and complements the NHS Wales COVID-19 Innovation and Transformation Research Report, a multi-institutional report produced by Swansea University. And how are they considering practical recommendations to innovate and promote this agenda?

When we embark on recovery, we can take advantage of opportunities to improve service delivery, efficiency, patient outcomes, staff well-being, and encourage a culture of learning across organizational boundaries and sharing best practices. It is essential.

This resource launched the Intensive Learning Academy in early 2021 and is at an exciting time for innovation in Wales. For the first time in the world, these world-leading academies offer innovation-focused educational courses, research and bespoke consulting. Life Science Hub Wales is a service that supports related partners.

