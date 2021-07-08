Will the successor to Grand Theft Auto 6: GTA V appear on iOS and Android phones?This is what we have ever known





Rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 have been rounding recently, saying that the previously expected release timeline of 2023 could actually be postponed until 2025, and the game is still under development. I have a report. The next installment of the popular action-adventure series is expected to make a big difference to the in-game map. But the most important thing fans want to hear at this point is when the GTA 6 will be available. That said, GTA V is very popular and has greatly enhanced GTA’s reputation.

However, with the focus on consoles such as GTA 6, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X / S, which are rumored to appear for PCs running Windows, I’m wondering if they will be excluded from the action. Is a mobile gamer. When GTA6 finally arrives. At this point, it’s pretty quick to guess if a game will be on a mobile device, but you can imagine developer Rockstar Games porting the rumored game to a handheld game.

Rockstar has released old GTA titles for iOS and Android in the past

While no match for the desktop gaming experience offered by Rockstar Games, the mobile versions of GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and Liberty City Story have brought a lot of nostalgia to users who grew up playing these games. However, the latest GTA titles have not (yet) been officially released for mobile devices. This is probably due to the size of the game on the console and PC, which can definitely be a constraint for devices that still have 32GB and 64GB of storage. However, that’s not impossible, as popular games such as The Walking Dead, Half-Life 2, and Portal have been choosing Android devices from the Xbox 360 and PS3 in the past.

GTA 6 may have its own map at launch

According to a video posted on YouTube by Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, the next article in the series will remove static maps in preference to evolving maps that may change with updates. There is a possibility. This means that, like the popular mobile games Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile, and the upcoming Apex Legends, games may arrive as optimized mobile ports. The mobile port allows users to play games wherever they are, even if they aren’t next to the console. Rockstar Games can also target players who don’t have a powerful computer or compatible game console.

How users can play GTA 6 on their mobile devices

It’s no secret that gamers can stream GTA 5 on their Android devices using the Steam Link app or the Xbox Game Pass. Gamers are playing games using this trick. The former requires a licensed copy of the game, a PC that can run the game, and a good internet connection. With Xbox Game Pass, users simply need to purchase a Game Pass subscription and a good internet connection to play. Even if there is no official release of GTA 6 mobile games, users may still be able to play the game on their device at startup using this method.

