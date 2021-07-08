Next iMac: The “Pro” model is 32 inches and may have next-generation chips





The 24-inch iMac wasn’t released long ago, but it’s waiting for a bigger, faster sibling to replace the current Intel-based 27-inch iMac. Bloomberg reported in May that Apple had set aside a larger iMac to focus on launching the 24-inch iMac, but with that Mac available, rumors about the larger iMac should start to make noise. Is. Keep an eye out for all the latest news and rumors as this article tracks the most reliable reports of iMac in the future.

2021 iMac: size, design, color

In January, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to replace both Intel-based 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs with new machines with a new design and Apple’s M1 system-on-chip (SoC). did. Apple unveiled the first Apple Silicon-based redesigned all-in-one with a 24-inch iMac with a new design that shortens the chin, trims the bezel, and shrinks the enclosure to the striking 11.5 mm. ..

The larger iMac has been reported to use the same design as the 24-inch iMac, and is estimated to be able to accommodate a large 32-inch display. The current 27-inch iMac is 25.6 inches wide, 20.3 inches high, and 8 inches deep, and Apple’s new design helps make it smaller than the 21.5-inch iMac that replaced the 24-inch iMac, but not much. .. Differences in size (21.5 “x 18.1” x 5.8 “(with stand) and 20.8” x 17.7 “x 6.9”). Therefore, the new larger iMac may have a footprint similar to the 27-inch Intel iMac.

The next big iMac doesn’t look like the current 27-inch model (right), it looks like a 24-inch iMac (left).

Apple

Apple offers a 24-inch iMac in several different color choices, but there are no reports of which color choice Apple will use for larger iMacs. Larger iMacs are considered “professional” level iMacs, and to distinguish between consumer and professional levels, Apple decides on different color choices like the iPhone Pro, or traditional like the 27. May use silver. -Space gray like an inch iMac or obsolete iMac Pro.

2021 iMac: Display

To understand what you can expect from a larger iMac display, let’s take a look at what’s used in the current iMac lineup and Pro Display XDR.

24-inch iMac: 4.5K Retina display (4480 x 2520 resolution) 500 nit brightness, wide color (P3), TrueTone technology 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro: 5K Retina display (5120 x 2880 resolution), 500 nit brightness, Wide Color (P3), True Tone Technology Pro Display XDR: 6K Retina Display (6016 x 3384 resolution), 1,000 Knit (XDR) or 500 Knit (SDR) Brightness, Wide Color (P3), True Tone Technology

Since the 24-inch iMac has a 4.5K display, it seems that Apple needs to offer at least 6K resolution on larger iMacs. 5K displays don’t offer enough value. Brightness is likely to stay at 500 nits, with P3 wide color support and True Tone technology.

The bezel of future large iMacs will be smaller than the 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro. This allows you to increase the pixel density of your display without having to make it larger.

The 27-inch iMac has a nano-textured glass option (right) that provides excellent resistance to glare and reflections.

IDG

The 27-inch iMac comes with standard glass on the front of the display, but for $ 300, Apple offers nano-textured glass that provides a matte finish and better glare. Apple will probably continue to offer this on the new larger iMac. As you can see above, it dramatically reduces gloss and glare.

2021 iMac: Apple Silicon

The 24-inch iMac fits into Apple’s consumer product line and is equipped with the M1 which is the same SoC as Apple’s other consumer Macs. However, the larger iMac is part of Apple’s Pro Mac line and will feature faster SoCs. To understand what Apple can do two things, consider what Bloomberg’s report said about future SoCs.

M1X: According to Bloomberg’s report on upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and high-end Mac minis, the machine will feature Apple’s SoCs with 10 processing cores, 8 of which are performance cores and the remaining 2 The piece is an efficiency core. To accelerate graphics performance, this new SoC is offered in 16 or 32 GPU cores. Bloomberg also reported that future professional-level SoCs will support up to 64GB of RAM. This is four times the maximum supported by M1.

M2: According to the latest report, the redesigned MacBook Air will feature the next-generation M2 processor, which will be released early next year.

M2X: In a Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman said the next Mac Pro will feature an Apple SoC with 20 or 40 compute core variations with 16/32 performance cores and 4/8 efficiency cores. It was. Also, the GPU is available with 64 or 128 cores.

Nothing has been announced about whether the larger iMac will have the same SoC as these upcoming Pro Macs, but it does provide some ideas on what Apple can implement. Apple can use the M1X on larger iMacs, but it could also use an M-series SoC with 12 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, for example. The iMac’s slim profile plays a role in the SoC’s cooling system and should be considered here. This means that the Mac Pro chip may technically not work with the iMac.

2021 iMac: Port

The 24-inch iMac comes with a Thunderbolt port and a USB-C port, and that’s it. Rumors of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and high-end Mac minis speculate that Apple will add more Thunderbolt ports and equip these Macs with USB-A ports.

The larger iMac probably has more ports than its 24-inch siblings, but if Apple decides to stick to the thin profile iMac, some ports may not be implemented. For example, rumor has it that the next MacBook Pro may have a classic 27-inch iMac SD card slot. It can be omitted if the size of the SD card module is exorbitant. (The SD card slot seems to be the type of item that can be placed on the side of a large tin iMac, like the 24-inch model.) If Apple sticks, even the USB-A port is at risk. Ultra-thin frame.

For the $ 1,499 and $ 1,699 24-inch iMacs, Apple placed the Ethernet port on the power adapter brick. The same power adapter may be used for larger iMacs.

A power adapter with Ethernet will probably come standard with larger iMacs.

Apple

2021 iMac: Other features

The 24-inch iMac has an improved FaceTime camera that relies on the M1 to provide better image quality. The same FaceTime camera implementation is also expected on larger iMacs. The camera may support Face ID because macOS Big Sur has detected a true depth reference. (If a larger iMac ships later this year, run macOS Monterey.) If you don’t have Face ID, you may have Touch ID built into your keyboard, like a 24-inch iMac.

Today’s 27-inch iMac has a RAM slot that users can access. If Apple Silicon has RAM built into the SoC and Apple also claims to keep the iMac thin, RAM may not be upgradeable by the user.

2021 iMac: Price and Availability

According to Bloomberg, the larger iMac has been “paused” so that Apple can launch a 24-inch iMac. There are no set shipping dates for large iMacs, and there are some reports that they may ship later this year. However, the industry is facing a shortage of semiconductors, and Apple is likely to prioritize the MacBook Pro, which will affect when the new iMac will be available. As for pricing, Apple maintained the same price as the 21.5-inch iMac when it launched the 24-inch model, which could match the current 27-inch iMac price (starting at $ 1,799).

The Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

