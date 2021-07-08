Cats and dogs get a very high percentage of COVID-19 from their owners





New studies suggest that pet cats and dogs are often infected with COVID-19 by their owners.

Researchers found that among pets of people who recovered from COVID-19, about two-thirds of cats and more than 40% of dogs had antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. .. Past virus. Cats, especially those sleeping in their owners’ beds, were at high risk of getting sick.

Researchers have previously recorded several cases of pets that have caught COVID-19 from their owners, but did not know exactly how common this person is to infect pets.

“If someone has a COVID-19, it’s surprisingly likely to give it to a pet,” said Dr. Dorothy Bienzul, a research co-author and professor of veterinary pathology at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. Stated. statement. The authors found that people infected with COVID-19 kept a distance from their pets and said, ” [pets] Get out of the bedroom, “said Bienzul.

The study was presented this week at this year’s Conference on Virtual European Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2021) and has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

In this study, researchers tested 48 cats and 54 dogs from 77 households for antibodies to the new coronavirus. (All 77 household owners previously tested positive for COVID-19.) Owners were also asked about their interactions with pets, such as whether they kissed them or laid them in bed.

Researchers also tested 75 dogs and cats in animal shelters and 75 stray cats found in low-cost veterinary clinics for antibodies to the new coronavirus.

They tested that 67% of pet cats (32 of 48 cats) were positive for COVID-19 antibody and 43% of pet dogs (23 of 54 dogs). Was positive. In contrast, only 9% of cats and dogs in animal shelters and 3% of stray cats tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

This finding suggests that COVID-19 is most likely to spread from humans to pets, given that stray animals and shelter animals may have less human contact than pets. ..

Fortunately, most pets with coronavirus antibodies had asymptomatic or mild symptoms. Approximately 20% of 54 pet dogs showed symptoms such as low energy levels, loss of appetite, and coughing when their owners became ill. However, these symptoms soon disappeared, the researchers said. Approximately 27% of 48 pet cats had symptoms such as runny nose and dyspnea. Three of the cat cases, or 6%, were severely ill.

Dogs that had close contact with their owners or slept in their beds were less likely to be infected with COVID-19 than dogs without this type of contact. However, cats that spend more time with their owners or sleep in their owners’ beds are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than cats that are probably farther away.

Cats appear to be more susceptible to COVID-19 than dogs. The authors said this may be because the virus is more likely to bind to receptors on the surface of cat cells than dog cells. In addition, cats are more likely to sleep closer to their owner’s face than dogs, they said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no data suggesting that pets can return COVID-19 to people, and the risk of this happening is low.

However, the potential for pet-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out, so the reason for isolating pets from people infected with COVID-19 is even more so, the authors said. According to the CDC, pets that test positive for COVID-19 should be kept away from other people and pets.

Originally published in Live Science.

