Important things to know about the Google 2021 page experience update

When Google announces a change in how search engines display and classify results, it’s an earthquake event. why? That’s very easy. According to Statista, in January 2021, Google was used for 91.83% of searches in Canada. We pay attention to Google because we want people to be able to find our business online. Future developments of Google’s plan to include page experience in the elements used to rank the site will take place in mid-June 2021. Anyone who has a website needs to understand what changes have been made and how to continue to rank the site. Appropriately now and in the future.

What has changed with this update?

Google is already using some aspects of the user experience to help you rank your website. That is, mobile-friendly, secure browsing, HTTPS security, and intrusive interstitial guidelines. With the June 2021 update, Google has introduced three new metrics for assessing your website’s page experience. These metrics, called Core Web Vitals, are based on data aggregated by the Chrome User Experience Report. That is, the actual user experience manages these metrics. All new metrics can be found in the website’s core web vital reports.

What are these new indicators? And what does it mean for how you manage your website?

First, there is a loading experience measured with the largest content full paint (LCP). LCP measures the time it takes for the most important and relevant content on a web page to load. LCP is measured in seconds and is considered optimal for load times of 2.5 seconds or less.

What Causes Your Website Has A Longer LCP Than Optimal? There are many factors, such as lots of large images, too many third-party scripts, inadequate web hosting services, and how the page loads. What can you do to improve your LCP rating?

The first and simplest strategy is to remove the unwanted elements. Removing or compressing these elements can improve LCP, as too many ads and images can take longer to load meaningful content. Finding a web hosting with the best responsive server also improves LCP. Another important step (not necessarily a DIY job) is to shrink or compress JavaScript, cascading style sheets (CSS), and HTML. Shrinking and compressing these elements will perform the elements more efficiently and shorten the LCP.

The next new aspect of the page experience built into Google’s PageRank algorithm is interactivity, a measure of initial input delay (FID). FID measures the time it takes a page to respond to user input. In other words, how long does it take for a user to click an element on a landing page before the page actually responds?

FID is measured in milliseconds, with ideal delay times of 100 milliseconds or less. On some pages, FID is more important than on others. Pages that are primarily read-only content may not even have a FID score. However, FID is important for pages that collect information via sign-up or require users to log in. Lots.

What causes the FID score to be too high?

The main cause of high FID is usually heavy JavaScript. How do you fix an unacceptable FID? If it makes sense, reduce your web page’s reliance on JavaScript. Break long JS tasks into smaller tasks so that you can use JS as quickly and efficiently as possible. Again, these fixes are not necessarily something that the average business owner can work on alone. You may need to get professional help to get your FID below 100ms.

The third new factor considered in the June 2021 Page Experience update is the visual stability measured by Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). CLS measures how stable your website is as each page loads. Do images and elements move significantly when the page loads? That means you have a high CLS, and that’s a bad thing. Google considers CLS scores below .1 to be acceptable.

What Causes High CLS?

This is not the easiest question to answer, as the answer can depend on the individual user, not just the web page and its design. On the user side, slow internet connections or slow computers can increase CLS, which is outside the control of the website designer. Of course, there are some elements that the designer can control. CLS can be high if the size of images, ads, and embedded elements on the page is not specified. Problems with web font rendering can also cause CLS problems.

Solutions to improve CLS include making sure there is enough space for ads and images, ensuring that web fonts render properly, and dynamically inserted content under existing content. For example, it should be loaded into.

Obviously, many small details combine to create the user experience for your website. While these details are important, it’s also helpful to zoom out to see the big picture when assessing the impact of new Google updates on traffic to your site.

Panic is of no use.

Yes, Google has changed the rules of the game a bit. But what’s always most important to Google is still at the core of its algorithm. Genuine, relevant, and updated content provided in a way that meets your needs should be the foundation of any website. Effective SEO remains important. A solid web hosting service is important. By not cluttering your website with unwanted images, widgets, and plugins, you’ll improve your user experience and enable this user-focused approach that Google is trying to emphasize.

In effect, you will be rewarded for building a great website. Of course, Google updates are always important, but updates can be seen as an incentive to improve the user experience and ultimately an effort to improve the business. Google’s high ranking is a great bonus.

