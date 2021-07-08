Volkswagen, BMW fined $ 1 billion from Europe for collusion of diesel technology





A total of $ 1 billion fines on BMW AG and Volkswagen AG, as well as VW’s Porsche and Audi units, after the European Commission on Thursday discovered that German automakers had clashed to thwart competition in diesel emission systems. I imposed.

The investigation dates back to 2019, claiming that a German automaker that violated the European Union’s antitrust law held a technical conference between 2009 and 2014 following Volkswagen’s diesel emissions fraud scandal. .. The best emission system for diesel vehicles. Instead, we agreed to meet the minimum requirements of EU regulation.

These automakers have illegally colluded to limit competition for diesel vehicle emissions purification technology, EU Competition Commission Margrethe Vestager told reporters. Today’s case is about how unsuccessful legal cooperation went.

BMW said in a statement that it had agreed to resolve the investigation after the EU withdrew allegations of additional antitrust violations. The company said discussions with other automakers were aimed at creating a customer-friendly emission system, and that BMW had never been involved in the illegal operation of emission control systems.

Volkswagen said the decision broke new legal grounds as it was the first time the Commission had indicted technical cooperation for violating antitrust laws. In addition, because the content of the meeting was not held, a fine will be imposed even if the customer is not harmed.

Daimler AG, a maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, was also a member of a group of automakers known internally as the Five-degree Zone, but was dismissed after agreeing to act as a whistleblower in the Commission’s investigation. received. By doing so, the Commission said it avoided a fine of 727 million, worth about $ 857 million.

The discussion focused on what automakers call selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology. It treats nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines with a urea-based fluid called AdBlue to neutralize harmful NOx particles and reduce pollution from tailpipe emissions.

The Commission found that automakers have agreed to refrain from improving technology and competing by offering SCR systems that use more AdBlue to make them cleaner. They also agreed on the size of the AdBlue tank and how often it needs to be refilled.

The European Commission warns European manufacturers that the proceedings and fines will not tolerate conspiracy to impede green technology innovation as Brussels tightens regulations on greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming. I’m thinking.

According to Bestagger, automakers have eliminated the inherent threat of making their competitors better. This threat is an important driver of innovation. Competition and innovation in this area are also essential in Europe to reach the goals of the Green Deal.

According to Bestagger, the automaker has agreed to settle the proceedings, reducing the fine by 10%. The Commission said BMW agreed to pay a fine of 373 million and Volkswagen agreed to pay 502 million.

Some critics of the Commission’s investigation have warned that it could discourage companies from cooperating in technology development, which could limit innovation. But Mr Vestager said EU law leaves plenty of room for legal cooperation.

Our EU antitrust law does not interfere with competitive promotion cooperation in research and development, she said.

The Commission will use this case as an example to draw a line between legal cooperation and cartel development and will issue a letter containing guidance for manufacturers.

