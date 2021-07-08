SoftServe enables security specialization with Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program





Austin, Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)-A leading digital authority and consulting firm and Google Cloud Premier Partner, SoftServe has achieved security specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program with its expertise and security. Proving success in building a solution. Google Cloud platform.

Todd Lenox, Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships at SoftServe, is pleased to be able to add this security specialization as cybercrime becomes more prevalent and attacks become more sophisticated. With years of expertise in digital security on Google Cloud, SoftServe is differentiated as a trusted advisor and provider for enterprise clients focused on keeping organizations and reputations secure during the process of digital transformation. I am.

The Google Clouds Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners who have proven their technical proficiency and success in the areas of professional solutions and services. Security Specialization demonstrates SoftServes’ proven capabilities to protect your infrastructure and workflow on Google Cloud.

SoftServe joined the Google Clouds Partner Advantage Program in April 2017 and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner in August 2018. We also have expertise in data analytics, machine learning, infrastructure, the Internet of Things, and cloud migration.

For more information, please visit the SoftServes Google Cloud security page.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital institution that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. We identify, transform, accelerate and optimize the way companies and software companies do business. We use our expertise in healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software and more to implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality and speed that our clients expect.

SoftServe offers open innovation, from generating compelling new ideas to developing and implementing innovative products and services. Our work and client experience is built on the foundation of empathic, human-focused experience design that guarantees continuity from concept to release. We enable enterprises and software companies to (re) identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and compete fiercely in today’s digital economy. Wherever you are on your trip.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

