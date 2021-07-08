Verizon currently sells Motorola One 5G UW Ace, its cheapest 5G phone





Verizon has added a new 5G phone to its collection. This is MotorolaOne5GUWAce. It’s the most affordable 5G mobile phone on the network, selling for just $ 299.99. It also supports Ultra-Wideband (UW) millimeter-wave networks, including future enhancements, like all Verizon 5G phones. The new mobile phone will also debut the company’s “brand new” Verizon Adaptive Sound System.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace Specifications and Features

Motorola launched the One 5G Ace in January of this year, along with several other Moto G-series handset. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD + Max Vision IPS LCD screen with punched holes in the center. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

For photos and videos, there are three cameras on the back of the device. It has a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The 5,000mAh battery is charged at a speed of 15W via the USB Type-C port and can keep the phone running for up to 48 hours depending on usage. Of course, if it takes too long to play games or stream videos regularly over 5G networks, battery life won’t be that long.

When it comes to games, Verizon offers a 6- or 12-month Google Play Pass (typically $ 4.99 per month) on some unlimited plans at no additional charge. For 5G connectivity, the company says millimeter-wave 5G networks are now available in some of the more than 70 cities. However, despite being significantly faster than sub 6GHz 5G, coverage is still largely uneven.

Other notable Motorola One 5G UW Ace specifications include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. Verizon also promises business-grade security and productivity features, such as ThinkShield for mobile. The device is also preloaded with its video conferencing service, BlueJeans.

Last but not least, Verizon will launch the Verizon Adaptive Sound system on this phone. It provides a “great spatial surround experience” regardless of the output device. This feature automatically optimizes the device’s audio, but you can also manually control settings such as treble and bass. According to Verizon, the Adaptive Sound system will be available on more devices, both new and existing, in the future.

Price and stock status

The Motorola One 5G UW Ace will be available for purchase from verizon.com today, July 8th. The suggested retail price for the phone is $ 299.99, and Verizon Device Payment is $ 12.49 per month for 24 months. You can also get it for free by signing up for the Premium Unlimited Plan.

For T-Mobile subscribers, the Motorola One 5G Ace can also be purchased at Metroby T-Mobile for $ 279.99. T-Mobile’s MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) offers devices for just $ 19.99 (excluding tax) when switched to a mobile network operator.

