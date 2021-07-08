What is Google’s new Core Web Vitals? Why does your business need to care about them?





Google plans to make the biggest changes to the way web pages are ranked this year. The update will be released in mid-June 2021, but will not play a full role until the end of August. Companies that value brand awareness and awareness need to be concerned about it.

Please let me explain. In May 2020, Google announced the new Core Web Vitals. This is a set of user-focused metrics designed to measure page health from the perspective of providing a smooth and seamless user experience.

These metrics are made up of three components: content loading speed, interactivity, and visual stability. Google is slowly advancing its algorithms to analyze details like these to provide the best content and results.

Marketers are paying close attention to this news, and you should be. After all, 53% of all website traffic comes from organic search.

What is Google’s Core Web Vitals?

Let’s get back to basics. Google is a search engine and its job is to match user queries with the best possible results. This is where things get interesting.

Previously, this process was mostly semantic. The algorithm searches for high quality content that matches your search intent. It also audits mobile-friendly, secure browsing, and basic experience signals.

Now Google is taking it even further. Including Core Web Vitals as a ranking signal means that websites that do not apply best practices will be given a lower ranking score than websites that do.

Original and relevant content is always good for SEO, but Google also evaluates website performance based on how well users interact with it.

Google has outlined three new core web vitals that it uses to assess a website’s user experience score.

1. Import: Maximum Content Full Paint (LCP)

The first Core Web Vital is the largest Content Full Paint Rating (LCP). Don’t worry if this sounds complicated. This simply refers to the average load time of the main content on the page.

The main content formats include both media and text. Google uses LCP to determine the speed at which the first meaningful content (or LCP) loads. It’s not just page load speed. LCP is an indicator of perceived load rate. In other words, how long does it take for the main content to be displayed to be displayed?

This is scored at the page level. The content of individual pages must load within 2.5 seconds to meet the user experience criteria set by Google. If the load time is longer than this, you will receive a low LCP score. However, the LCP may vary depending on the page type. The H1 headline is for blogging, but the product image may be the most important content on the product page.

A good LCP score is important if you want to provide your customers with the best user experience. How many times have you clicked on a website and searched for something, but left because it took forever to load the content? If your visitors have quick access to your content, they are more likely to stay on the page and interact with your content.

2. Dialogue: First input delay (FID)

Next is First Input Delay (FID). This metric is used to measure the time between a user entering an action or command and the page executing it. The first input includes a link, a button click, or a key press. According to Google, a FID score of less than 100 milliseconds is ideal. However, FIDs longer than 300 ms cause SEO performance problems.

One way to improve FID is to reduce the impact of third-party code. For example, have you noticed slow page loads after adding A / B testing or analysis software scripts? Many of us have. To solve these problems and improve FID, companies have shrunk and compressed CSS files, split long Javascript tasks into short tasks, and used lazy loading for content that they don’t need to see. You can remove your third-party tracking tags.

3. Visual stability: Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

Last but not least, there is a cumulative layout shift (CLS). This metric measures the stability of a website page while it is loading.

Do images and links sometimes appear to move down when the website loads? This indicates a high CLS score. This means that the page elements are not visually stable.

By optimizing for this Core Web Vital, you can prevent accidental clicks and frustration by navigating to a page other than the one you intended. Visual stability improves the user experience and improves overall SEO performance.

Conclusion

Google’s algorithms are slowly shifting to a more user-centered approach to ranking web pages. Based on the new Core Web Vitals, you can reward websites that excel in terms of main content load time, initial input delay, and visual stability.

The sooner you start improving your UX on your website, the greater your advantage over your competitors.Start by performing an analysis of your site with Google officials

tool. Oh, and use the new CoreWebVitals report in the Google Search Console to find bottlenecks.

Both of these provide a detailed overview and fixes for page performance. Common problems from my experience are uncompressed images, large files, uncompressed code, or invasive pop-ups. It’s just the tip of the iceberg, but the tools I recommend will give you a complete breakdown.

If your company wants to evaluate the existence of that search and generate more leads from Google, don’t wait to optimize for Core Web Vital. This will improve the user experience and ultimately the conversion rate.

