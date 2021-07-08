Hillcrest Energy Technologies introduces the first technology development initiative to significantly improve the performance of future electrical systems





Vancouver, BC, July 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or “Company”), Clean Innovation and e -Mobility developers are launching next-generation high-efficiency inverters (HEIs) designed to significantly improve the energy and power efficiency of future electric vehicle (EV) powertrains and other e-mobility and electric applications. Announced that it is under development. As a charging station or power generation system.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. Logo (CNW Group / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Inc.)

Currently, in proof-of-concept development, HEI is built on the tight integration of Hillcrest and Systematec’s innovative hardware and software technologies needed to unleash the ultra-high efficiency potential of next-generation inverters. It is uniquely configured to provide a very accurate and accurate control system. .. Hilcrest’s HEI uses extremely high switching frequencies to deliver significant and unprecedented energy and power efficiency improvements over existing inverter technology. It also incorporates an adaptive control mechanism, allowing a wide operating range that is beneficial for highly dynamic systems such as EVs.

Ari Berger, CTO of Hillcrest, said: “This is our first aggressive development push, but we can see that this is not the only breakthrough technology currently under development.”

Inverters are an important component of EVs and other electric powertrains and provide an important connection between batteries and electric motors. In addition to converting the DC charge of the battery to AC to drive the motor, the inverter timed the switching changes to adjust the frequency of the AC output that controls the motor speed. Higher switching speeds have always been a priority for EV developers as they lead to significant reductions in switching losses and increased efficiency. The faster and more efficient the inverter, the more efficient the vehicle, electric motor, or powertrain.

Increased efficiency with Hillcrest’s advanced inverter technology reduces powertrain size and weight, reduces overall manufacturing costs, significantly expands EV range, and aviation, commercial transport, and other exceptional There is a possibility of new electrification possibilities in fields such as industry. Powertrain reliability and high energy density.

Harald Hengstenberger, CEO of Systematec, said: “Our inverter technology allows EV customers to design systems that allow them to extend the drive range between charges at current battery sizes or incorporate smaller batteries without sacrificing performance. Manufacturers can also enjoy the great benefits of this technology and reduce inverters. Losses are reduced by 40-50%. Reducing inverter losses lowers thermal management requirements, which means manufacturers You can improve your design, significantly reduce costs, and ultimately bring higher economic benefits. “

Hillcrest accesses team close relationships with leading EV and electrical equipment manufacturers to define and develop specific applications. On other occasions, HEI technology can be licensed or partnered with EV, electrical equipment manufacturers, and / or power generation equipment manufacturers to significantly improve the product design of mass-produced electrical power products. included.

“Our team is developing disruptive technologies that can impact several industries, and there’s more to come,” said Don Curry, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. .. “We are rapidly developing innovative, cost-effective and scalable e-mobility solutions, with at least two projects underway in the first few months of collaboration. Energy and power efficiency. It will help drive a fairer, lower carbon future by commercializing key realization technologies such as unleashed HEI and other components and systems, and formally establish Hillcrest as a major innovator. “

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Hillcrest continues to grow as a clean technology innovation and e-mobility developer. Working on decarbonization and electrification of the energy sector, we are unleashing the efficiency of electrification from the production of fossil fuels from West Hazel assets in Saskatchewan, a clean that helps maximize the performance of electrical systems, including: We aim to set an example when moving to energy technology. Electric vehicles, motors, generators. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in developing energy solutions that will drive the future. Hillcrest is a CSE symbol of “HEAT” and is listed on the OTC QB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HIA.F”.

On behalf of the board

Donald Curry Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its regulatory service providers have considered or endorsed liability for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Notes Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information in the context of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements and information are words such as “expect”, “intended”, “expected”, “potential”, “suggest” or variations of such words or phrases, or It can be identified by using a description that takes a particular action. The event or result occurs, “possible”, “possible”, “should”, “possible”, “possible”, or “possible” , Or achieved. Information regarding this future outlook is provided as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is expressed or implied by information regarding actual results, performance, or expected future results, performance, or future prospects. Expectations. There is no guarantee that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to many risks and uncertainties beyond our control. Investors discuss our actual results and discussion of factors that may drive performance in our MD & A heading “Risk” for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, available at www.sedar.com. It is advisable to consider the risk factors under “and uncertainty”. In addition, performance shall differ materially from the expected future outcomes, performance or performance expressed or implied by information about the future outlook. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

