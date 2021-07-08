Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 feature phone with 2G connectivity available in India: Price, Specifications





Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 feature phones are now available in India. Both models are offered in three colors and one configuration each. As is common with feature phones, the Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 have a small display with a physical keypad. The Dizo Star 300 has rounded edges, while the Dizo Star 500 has a sharper look. Dizo is Realme’s new brand, which also includes true wireless and neckband style earphones.

Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500: Prices in India

The price of the Dizo Star 300 is Rs. Available in black, blue and red colors at 1,299. The price of the Dizo Star 500 is Rs. Available in black, green and silver colors at 1,799. Two phones can be purchased from Flipkart and some offline stores.

Dizo Star 300 Specifications

The Dual SIM (Micro) Dizo Star 300 features a 1.77-inch QVGA (160×120 pixels) display and is equipped with an SC6531E processor. It has 32MB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 64GB) via a dedicated slot. There is a single rear camera with a resolution of 0.08 megapixels. This is a 2G phone with FM and a 2,550mAh battery, with a standby time of 18 days and a talk time of 21 hours. In terms of dimensions, the Dizo Star 300 measures 119.5x52x13.4mm and weighs 105.4 grams.

Dizo Star 500 Specifications

The Dual SIM (Micro) Dizo Star 500 features a larger 2.8-inch QVGA (320×240 pixel) LCD display and is powered by the same SC6531E processor. The RAM and storage configuration is the same as the Dizo Star 300, but the Dizo Star 500 has a 0.3 megapixel rear camera sensor. This is also a 2G phone with FM, but backed up by a small 1,900mAh battery. It lasts up to 13 days in standby and can provide over 17 hours of talk time. The Dizo Star 500 also has a strip torch at the top. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 132.5×55.4x12mm and weighs 108 grams.

Vineet Washington writes about non-Delhi gadget 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms.

