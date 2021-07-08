Google’s “hypocritical” remote work policy offends employees





Senior management Urs Hlzle spoke at a Google I / O conference in 2012 and told employees last week that he would be working in New Zealand.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

Laura de Vesine is not included as Google employees around the world are planning to work for the post-pandemic tech giant. For months, senior site reliability engineer de Vesine was back and forth with the company about potential relocations. Tired of Google’s inflexible policy, she handed her a notice. Her last day is Friday.

For de Vesine, Google’s attempt to retain employees after a year of working from home was characterized by determination and setback. Last fall, her team was told that she needed to move from her company’s office in Sunnyvale, California, about 40 miles south of San Francisco, to North Carolina. The prospect of abandoning home prices in the Bay Area and commuting for a long time was a big attraction. However, this move was accompanied by a 15% salary cut. Then, in late March, the team was told a 25% reduction. About a month later, the team relocation plan was completely abolished.

Turn on Android

Get the latest news, how-tos, and reviews for Google-powered devices in CNET’s Google Report Newsletter.

“This feeling of not being able to realistically leave the Bay Area and working at Google is enough for me to decide to leave,” deVesine said. “The fact that Google doesn’t prioritize human needs. The fact that we live outside of work, the fact that people actually have a family.”

Remotework is sweeping the United States of America, but Google is reluctant to make it permanent, an approach taken by Twitter and Reddit. Google isn’t the only technology company to address the growing desire for employee flexibility. While Apple faces its own backlash from employees, Facebook has expanded its remote work options to all employees. However, the way the search giant handled the deployment of that plan has been particularly scrutinized.

In May, CEO Sundar Pichai announced plans for a “hybrid” work environment that would require most employees to work in the office at least three days a week starting in September. With the new structure, 20% of companies work remotely. An additional 20% can work in a new location. Relocated people adjust their salaries based on the local market. Most of Google will work in the office and resume where it left off. Google makes up almost all of Alphabet, a holding company with more than 135,000 full-time employees.

As the company decides who, where, and how much to pay, Google employees say they’ve become more nervous about moving offices, adjusting compensation, and working from home. The competition for transfers and the prospect of reductions are causing heightened anger, they say. The future turmoil in the company’s workplace policy can affect everyone in the tech giant.

“This feeling of not being able to realistically leave the Bay Area and working at Google is enough for me to decide to leave.”

Laura de Vesine resigns from Google employee

Urs Hlzle, one of the company’s longest-serving and senior executives, announced plans to work away from New Zealand last week, according to an email sent to employees viewed by CNET. , The resentment has increased. Hlzle’s plans offended regular workers who considered it a special treatment for company leadership, but lower-level employees had to go through an uncertain application process that was drawn out. ..

A Google spokesman refused to make Hlzle available for interviews. A spokesman said Hlzle’s relocation request was submitted and approved last year before Google’s return to office policy was set, but the relocation was delayed due to travel restrictions.

Upsets about telecommuting policies have provided a new source of friction for companies whose employees are already well-experienced in rebelling against leadership. Workers are protesting Google’s treatment of sexual misconduct, work in China, and the expulsion of researchers who have criticized Google’s artificial intelligence system.

What happens in Google doesn’t necessarily stop at Google. For over 20 years, the search giant has set the tone of Silicon Valley office culture and pioneered luxury employee benefits such as free meals and gym services. As other companies see tech giants as guides, the impact of Google’s remote work policy can be widespread.

“Google plays a very important role in the industry,” said Andreea Vanacker, CEO of Sparkx5, a company that works with corporate clients to improve employee culture. “Some organizations may be inspired by the actions Google is taking and say,’Oh, it’s very interesting. We should do the same.'”

New Zealand “Experiment”

Hlzle, Google’s Senior Vice President of Technology Infrastructure, is a respected person at the company. He was one of Google’s first 10 employees and is renowned for building the IT foundation for server and network technology giants. However, for some Google employees, his previously unreported transfer email sent on June 29 showed inequality in the company’s system for deciding to work from home.

“After spending 30 years in the United States, my wife and I both felt it was time to consider a new place,” Hlzle wrote. “We spent a year in New Zealand and decided to see how we like it. To be clear, I’m not retiring, I’m just changing places!”

Google’s leadership drives face-to-face work on the company’s corporate campus.

Richard Niva / CNET

In an email, he calls the move an “experiment” and states that it is not a problem to continue working in Pacific time because it is an “early rising”. He ends the note with “Kia Pai tr” or “Happy Day” in the woods.

Hello everyone,

After spending 30 years in the United States, my wife and I both felt it was time to consider a new place. We spent a year in New Zealand and decided to see how we liked it. To be clear: I’m not retiring, I’m just changing places! I consider this an experiment. Hopefully you can stay longer, but this kind of movement requires you to be open. 🙂

Despite being geographically separated, New Zealand is only 3-5 hours away from California, depending on the time of year, so I will continue to work in my existing role. I get up early so this is not a big adjustment and I will continue to work in California time. As things open (the trip to New Zealand is still complicated by their quarantine), I expect to be in the Bay Area on a regular basis, so you’ll keep looking around me in 3D.

I wanted to be transparent about my move in advance, as many may look at me at GVC and wonder about my new home office career. We look forward to sharing with you the results of this adventure and the “experiment” of the relocation.

Enjoy tr [have a nice day],

-Urs

Two Google employees said the situation at Hlzle encapsulated the company’s “hypocritical” policy. Both complained that the transfer represents a double standard that different rules apply to senior management executives. His approval came last year, but Google employees who are currently in the process of applying for remote work are said to have no decision until August at the earliest. Approval for the transfer of Hlzle was made before the procedure began.

According to employees, the news of Hlzle’s move was particularly terrible, especially because he was against remotework. DeVisine, a resigned Google employee, said Hlzle has a policy of not allowing remote work unless assigned to an office and does not consider remote work for people who have not reached a certain seniority system.

A Google spokesman declined to comment on these claims, but said that all employees, regardless of group or department, were eligible to request remote work.

It’s unclear if Hlzle’s salary will be tailored to the local market, as other employees will need to move to a new location. A Google spokesman declined to comment on his compensation. If the rule applies to Hlzle, he’s probably taking a wage cut. According to Expatistan, Mountain View, California, home to Hlzle, is 18% more expensive than Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city. (It is unknown to which city Hlzle will move.)

“I have to quit”

Google’s attitude towards salaries has caused blowbacks among tech giants. Some tech companies, like Reddit, say they pay salaries in San Francisco and New York City wherever their employees work, but Google is taking a tough stance on payroll adjustments. Last month, Google released an internal tool that estimates employees how their salaries will be affected if they move.

One San Francisco-based Google employee said he wanted to leave the state with his partner. Employees will move to the “expensive tourist destination” where their partner grew up. Employees applied for remote work because Google doesn’t have an office in the city. However, according to the payroll tool, it comes with a 25% wage cut.

“I prefer Google over my partner.”

Google employees

The employee, who held back tears at the interview, said he was made to think about leaving the company.

“I prefer Google over my partner,” said the employee. “If you can’t work with your boss or understand something, you have to quit. Google isn’t that great.”

The telecommuting policy has also hit people around Google employees. A Google employee partner who spoke to CNET said he had moved to the East Coast during a pandemic so that employees could live with him. Currently, Google employees are due to return to the Bay Area in September, so the couple may end the relationship.

Some employees speculate on Google’s motivation to emphasize face-to-face work. Google makes major real estate investments in corporate hubs, including those still under development. The worldwide workforce reduces the usefulness of these investments. In May, San Jose, California approved plans for an 80-acre Google campus that includes office space, housing, and retail stores. Jake Rosenfeld, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said that for companies whose identity is partly related to luxury corporate facilities and a whimsical culture, strict office transfers and payroll policies calm employees. Said it might be a way to do it. Those who are studying compensation.

“It may be an attempt to discourage people from moving,” Rosenfeld said. “One way to encourage employees without being considered generous or renewing their previous promises is to say,’If you choose to leave the hub, your payroll will be different.’ ”

Employees say one of the hardest parts of Google’s return to office system is the inability to plan for the future with loved ones. According to one employee, Google was “ambiguous and useless” about the process for most of the year. The turmoil meant that workers had to leave important decisions in the air, such as schooling for children and renting apartments.

“The really big problem for me was uncertainty,” said de Vesine. “Committing to a policy and committing to a policy that seems realistic was a reluctance of Google’s leadership.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/googles-hypocritical-remote-work-policies-anger-employees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos