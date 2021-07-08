Matching Technology Solutions Ranked for Channel Futures MSP501 TechIndustries The Most Authoritative List of Global Managed Service Providers | National





Annual MSP501 identifies the industry’s best businesses growing through recurring revenue and innovation

Alexandria, Virginia, July 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) Aligned Technology Solutions has been named one of the world’s leading managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP501 ranking.

Aligned Technology Solutions has been named one of the top performance providers in the managed services technology industry by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs around the world have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 Survey investigates your organization’s performance based on annual revenue, recurring revenue, profit margin, revenue structure, growth opportunities, innovation, supported technology solutions, and demographics of companies and customers.

Managed service providers on the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and Channel Futures editors. This review ranks applicants using a unique methodology that assesses financial performance based on long-term health and feasibility, recurring revenue commitment, and operational efficiency. ..

Channel Futures is pleased to be able to designate Aligned Technology Solutions as 2021 MSP501.

This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the history of the survey. Winners are honored on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit in Las Vegas, November 1-2, as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has been a vibrant innovator focused on high levels of customer satisfaction in small, medium and large organizations in the public and private sectors from a competitive ranking. Evolved into a group. Today, many of their service and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid workforce support.

Winners of the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 are the best performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo at Informa Tech Channels, says they are in the midst of competitors. This year’s list, coordinated by Channel Futures MSP501 editor Allison Francis, was clearly one of the best lists ever.

Vendors affiliated with Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Informa TechChannels, has demonstrated a commitment to move MSP and the entire channel forward through partnerships. Congratulations to the 2021 winners. We would also like to thank the thousands of MSPs for their continued growth and success in the managed services sector.

MSP 501 winners will be honored at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit in Las Vegas, November 1-4.

A complete list of 2021 MSP 501 is available on the Channel Futures website.

Background

The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on sensitive data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. The data was collected online from March 1st to May 24th, 2021. The MSP501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics such as recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Aligned Technology Solutions (ATS)

Since 2010, ATS has helped organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and protect their businesses. ATS is an award-winning technology service provider that provides customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT outsourcing, cybersecurity, compliance, cloud solutions, and business telephone systems. ATS is committed to providing world-class customer service and the best technology solutions that give our clients a competitive advantage in the market. For more information, please visit https://www.myalignedit.com/.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and event platform that provides companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analytics, peer engagement, business information, and face-to-face events. Our assets include Channel Futures MSP 501, Channel Futures DEI 101, the most influential and fast-growing managed service providers in the technology industry, and often undervalued in technology channels. Celebrate and celebrate. We offer unmatched face-to-face events such as Channel Partners Events, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, MSP Summit and Channel Evolution Europe. The DEI Community Group is an initiative to educate, support, promote and maintain diversity, equity and inclusiveness (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of InformaTech, a market-leading business-to-business information provider with depth and expertise in the information and communication (ICT) technology sector. Each year, we welcome over 7,400 subscribers, over 3.8 million unique visitors to the digital community each month, over 18,200 students, and 225,000 attendees at the event. Channel Futures is where the world meets channels. We are moving our channel partners forward. For more information, please visit channelfutures.com.

