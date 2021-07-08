Check out the stunning new BMW 2 Series Coupe





BMW has announced the new 2 Series Coupe. This promises to be an exciting and exciting car.

Its sporty nature is quickly apparent thanks to its long bonnet, short overhangs and setback cabin, combining flowing and carved design features.

Mark of Germany says the driver-focused high-quality cockpit looks at the main control and function buttons grouped on the center console panel.

The standard kit includes a sophisticated 12.3-inch digital device display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen setup, as well as three-zone climate control.

The flagship M240i xDrive features a 374hp 3.0-liter petrol unit that powers an intelligent all-wheel drive system with noticeable rear wheel bias.

New BMW M240i xDrive Coupe (Image: BMW)

This allows the car to be propelled to 62mph in just 4.3 seconds, limit the top speed to 155mph, fuel economy 34.9mpg and CO2 levels 185-200g / km.

The rear-wheel drive model begins with the 220i 184hp 2.0-liter petrol variant, which reaches 62mph in 7.5 seconds and achieves the red line at 147mph. Its fuel and tailpipe statistics are 44.8mpg and 144-155g / km.

Meanwhile, the 190hp 2.0-liter diesel is boosted by mild hybrid technology, adding 11hp, with a sprint time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 147mph.

However, it is fairly simple with an average of 60.1 mpg, and CO2 emissions are 122-132 g / km. All versions use an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

When launched in the UK early next year, prices could start at 34,980 for the 220i and rise to 36,900 for the 220d and 45,795 for the M240i.

New BMW M240i xDrive Coupe (Image: BMW)

