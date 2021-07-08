[Funding alert] Biocraft Innovation Technology raises private pre-seed rounds from JITO Angel Network





JITO Angel Network (JAN) has invested a private amount in a pre-seed funding round of Biocraft Innovation Technology.

Biocraft Innovation, advertised as IBANSS (Innovative Bamboo), is developing bamboo resources for India for industrial use by developing injection molded granules. It can be used in place of plastic and is 100% biodegradable and cost effective.

Biocraft co-founder Anubhav Mittal is excited to get an investment from the JITO Angel Network for efforts to impact the environment and livelihoods.

Founded by Vibha Mittal and Anubhav Mittal in 2019, IBANS will use its funds to strengthen operations, market, increase team building activities, and increase production.

Funding will also give startups a great boost to start their granule production. IBANSS has already signed development contracts with Welspun, Nirmal Fibers, Marlux UK, Kering France, Unati, Aspire Oral Care and others.

Low-carbon bamboo as an input ingredient helps brands meet their sustainability goals. These granules have a variety of uses in most industries, including packaging, cutlery and textiles. Anubhav added that he has developed bamboo fiber based on a 100% compostable material that can be used in standard plastic machines.

Over 8 million tonnes of plastic flood our oceans each year, destroying fragile marine ecosystems and harming wildlife such as turtles and other mammals. Bamboo is an ideal plastic alternative and is environmentally friendly. Manoj Mehta, deal lead for the MTC Group, said:

JITO Angel Network is a community-based platform focused on new venture investments. The network has portfolios in various sectors, invested in more than 45 companies and took several exits. The network has been invested in various sectors and is considering investing in space technology and defense companies.

JITO Angel Network not only invests in the company, but also leverages the entire JAIN community platform for the exponential business growth of the portfolio company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2021/07/funding-noida-biocraft-innovation-technology-jito-angel-network/amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos