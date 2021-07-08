Google deploys fintech service in Japan





Nikkei has learned that Tokyo-Google is expanding into Japanese financial services by acquiring a cashless payment company worth 20 to 30 billion yen ($ 180 million to $ 270 million).

Google is in talks to buy all of its shares in Pudding, a Tokyo-based cashless payments startup owned by Mizuho Bank and other investors. Following its launch in the US and India, Google hopes to be able to offer fintech services such as payments and remittances in Japan next year.

Google’s move to fintech services in Japan is the latest example of a technology company that has become a one-stop shop for a variety of services, including finance and shopping, with its strong online presence and vast database.

Japanese consumers are relatively slow to adopt cashless payments, suggesting that the market has plenty of room for expansion. Google’s entry will intensify competition in sectors where other tech players are already seeing opportunities.

Google refused to confirm the deal.

With 50 Japanese banks, including 3 Mega Banks, and a 7-Eleven convenience chain as partners, Pudding has many customers and gives it an edge over other cashless payment service providers. The COVID pandemic has also accelerated the digital transformation of Japanese companies.

Approximately 400 companies, including Nippon Gas, use pring to repay their employees and pay the owners of small businesses. The pring app allows users to make payments, cash transfers and withdrawals on their smartphones and computers.

Since 2015, Google has been operating Google Pay (formerly Android Pay), a smartphone-based payment service. The service covers 40 countries, including Japan, and has more than 150 million monthly users. The company also announced this year that it will partner with 11 financial institutions, including Citigroup, to provide banking services.

Currently, Google Pay in Japan operates in partnership with major credit and prepaid card brands. Having a pudding and its network will allow Google to operate its own financial services rather than on behalf of their partners.

Google Pay has not disclosed its share of the Japanese cashless payment market, but credit cards are still the most popular cashless payment method and prepaid cards such as those offered by PayPay, a division of the SoftBank Group. And smartphone-based services follow. , E-commerce company Rakuten. Both PayPay and Rakuten are building an ecosystem that provides users with a wide range of services, including e-commerce shopping, Internet access, smartphones and financial services.

Google is keen to work with local players in Japan to better navigate Japan’s unique rules and practices. One of the challenges is the low prevalence of cashless payments among retail consumers. The Government of Japan is trying to change that with financial incentives, but the share of cashless payments in retail transactions was just under 30% in 2020, compared to 70-90% in South Korea and China.

