Introducing future technologies that eight startups will innovate for India





Flipkart, India’s homemade e-commercial marketplace, hosted a demo day for Flipkart Leap, the cohort of the first flagship accelerator program. Through this platform, program finalists presented potential investors and industry leaders with ideas developed during the 16-week mentorship training process.

Flipkart’s Demo Day attracted more than 900 participants from around the world, including investors, industry leaders, and various talents in the startup ecosystem.

The startup, selected from about 1,000 applicants, consisted of eight technology startups in the fields of retail technology, robotics, agricultural technology, and fintech.

ANS Commerce-Online brand full stack e-commerce enabler. We provide end-to-end solutions including brand store technology platforms, performance marketing, marketplace management, e-commerce wear housing and fulfillment. ANS Commerce offers a full-stack e-commerce solution to help you sell in marketplaces (Flipkart, Amazon, etc.) and brand stores (your own website). We have over 100 clients such as Lakme, ITC and Jack and Jones.

Fashinza-A managed marketplace that helps fashion brands around the world access manufacturing capacity on demand, from design to delivery. B2B Marketplace solves apparel / fashion supply chain challenges by connecting fashion brands to experienced manufacturers.

Gully Network-Gully Network, under the brand GULLYMART, is building a network of medium-sized, technology-enabled stores with Asset Lite. The Gully Network provides stores with an integrated technology-enabled solution consisting of increased margins, superior fulfillment rates, automated and data-driven restocking, and exclusive supply with access to credits.

Tag Box Solutions-Providing supply chain monitoring solutions to F & Bs, pharmaceuticals, and tech / industrial companies to solve problems related to product quality and compliance, traceability, and operational efficiency using IoT, ML, and AI. Start-up companies to do. With TagBox, you can tag products, shipments, or assets to predict and prevent supply chain quality failures, ensure end-to-end SKU or batch traceability, and improve operational efficiency KPIs. I will. TagBox integrates a seamless blend of disruptive technologies IoT for supply chain sensing, ML for predictive insights, and AI for action and control.

Unbox Robotics-Unbox Robotics has built a plug-and-play system for mobile robots that uses AI. This classifies the package into vertical spaces and increases personnel productivity by a factor of 5 in less than 50-70% of the space required by existing methods. Unbox robotics offers an entire package that includes mobile robots, sort stands, robot control system software, and integrated and support services, as well as peripheral systems for in-feed and outbound material movement. Their solutions are plug-and-play in nature, so they can serve their customers as a service.

Wolkus Technology-IoT-based AI-powered intelligence platform that captures real-time status data from farm sensors and provides farmers with practical farm-specific, crop-specific, and crop-stage-specific recommendations in their own language through Fasal. The app we provide. Fasal collects microclimate data (temperature, humidity, etc.) captured by on-field sensors built into its unique AI-based microclimate prediction algorithm for microclimate, disease prediction, irrigation management, and resource optimization. It provides a cloud platform that analyzes and provides insights on climate. More.

EntropikTech-India’s first Emotion AI company with patented technology that helps brands measure consumer cognitive and emotional responses to product experiences, media campaigns and branded content. Entropik uses AI technologies for brainwave mapping, facial coding and eye tracking to provide a unique view of the customer’s digital journey through a lens of emotional and subconscious behavior, allowing the brand to have a media, digital or retail experience. Allows you to measure and optimize.

Piggy-Investment-focused fintech startup Piggy helps you get the most out of your money. It’s a better way to manage your money mobile with a built-in bank account that optimizes your spending, automatically saves money on purchases, and automatically builds wealth for you from your monthly income Give you. Piggy uses advanced algorithms to track invoices, spending, goals, and living needs and provide personalized recommendations for better results.

As part of the program, startups were provided with access to world-class technology and business mentorship, tools, technology and business support services to connect with relevant investors in the industry. Each startup was mapped to a senior Flipkart leader based on the industry to fill the gap in the startup journey.

In addition, Flipkart has partnered with major technology companies such as Google and Microsoft to provide its cohort with startup credits and related workshops to boost growth. Demo Day marks the beginning of their journey towards expanding offerings and attracting potential investments.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer of Flipkart, commented on the Flipkart Leap Cohort 1 Demo Day opportunity: Digital transformation of India. Last year, innovation and digital transformation became even more important.

India is not lacking in good ideas. The challenge is to identify promising innovators, help them develop their ideas further, and provide a platform for presenting ideas to potential investors. Our accelerator program aims to provide that platform to emerging entrepreneurs. The first season brought some great insights and learning, and when we started the second season, we were thrilled to see how this program could evolve to be bigger and better. “

Technology and digital transformation were important themes from 2020 to 2021. Technological innovation and the development of disruptive ideas will continue to be key factors in the new normal.

Through its accelerator program, Flipkart Leap, Flipkart says it is leveraging its reach to foster and drive ideas that could revolutionize the retail and technology sectors. The company is already preparing to invite the application to a second cohort of the program and will soon reveal the structure and offerings of the new program.

