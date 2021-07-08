GameOn: Is Nintendo Switch OLED a Valuable Intermediate Generation Upgrade?





The announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED model on Tuesday morning was a big surprise to gamers. Rumors of an upgraded Switch Pro have been around for over a year, but everyone knows that this new model lacks improved graphics capabilities, 4K or 2.5K resolution, and even a rugged joycon that won’t suffer. I rarely check the box I wanted from a horrifying drift manufacturing flaw.

Instead, the Nintendo Switch OLED features a larger, crisp 7-inch display, an Ethernet port for faster Internet speeds, and a wider adjustable stand. The console release is scheduled for October 8th and will cost $ 350 compared to the regular model’s $ 300. The price is certainly reasonable, but is the upgrade really worth it to anyone who already owns a switch?

Id claims no, but to be honest, the Nintendo Switch OLED is far from the worst mid-generation console upgrade I’ve seen. Most moderately successful systems will eventually create a second model. Sony often does this on all PlayStations.

One possible reason people expect more from SwitchOLED is the severe lack of system power in the graphics sector, despite its many benefits. As of March 31, an estimated 84.59 million units have been shipped, selling like pancakes. However, it is a well-known fact that many cross-platform games do not jump to the Nintendo system. Microsoft and Sonys consoles.

In most of these cases, the graphics will be significantly downgraded. This is undeniably strange when the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 hit the shelves compared to the Switches 2017 release in 2013. For this reason, we are urging Nintendo for a much larger upgrade than SwitchOLED offers.

But in reality, the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 are about as powerful as state-of-the-art gaming PCs, so Nintendo needs to abandon the entire Switch ecosystem to compete with the latest Microsoft and Sony products. there is. The overall selling point of the Switch is that Nintendo can finally marry a home console to a renowned portable gamer, leaving the Switch docked on the TV or carrying it on the go like a tablet.

There is no way for Microsoft and Sony to build a small portable unit near the graphic fidelity it currently offers. Although there is demand for Nintendo to catch up, I don’t think Nintendo is interested in catching up. Historically, Nintendo rarely released consoles at about the same time as its competitors, and has provided enough service to stay in the home gaming systems business since 1977.

Nintendo’s 64 sales were half-baked, and GameCube and Wii U sales were quite sluggish, but Nintendo is still floating. Gamers may have expected a mid-generation upgrade of the Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro scale. This improves the frame rate and reduces load times.

But in the past, Nintendo lost its business only when it imitated the movement of the enemy. Today, the company seems to have noticed that its niche rarely competes directly with Sony or Microsoft, but it does. Like most mid-generation console upgrades, Id claims that the Nintendo Switch OLED is worth the cost only if you don’t already own the switch.

It’s not my main system, but it can prove that the Switch is a unique and desirable console. I love to carry the switch on the go and play party games with friends and family very easily. The platform has a solid collection of cute and cheap indie games.

Im isn’t a big fan of Nintendo’s first-party products, but with millions of gamers, to date, famous IPs such as Super Mario, Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing are dedicated to the Nintendo system. Don’t expect these titles to go on sale. It will always be $ 60.

If the Switch library is fascinating, but you’ve slept to get Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch OLED may be a good choice. And if you already have a switch but can’t resist grabbing the latest model, go for it I’m not your mom!

