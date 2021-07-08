A “strange” antitrust lawsuit against Google?





The most important thing in today’s technology

37 lawyers are suing Google in an antitrust lawsuit over how they run the Google Play store on Android. There is no doubt that Google Play is powerful. The largest app store in the world. The mysterious part about this is how government lawyers chose to make their claims.

Almost everything about how Google built its business is designed to fend off traditional antitrust scrutiny. Google search is free for consumers to use. Google Play is widespread on Android, but it’s not the only app store option. Consumers can load another app store or download the app directly from the developer.

This is all true and I completely miss the point.

Google retains control of Android by forcing device makers to include a suite of apps. Otherwise, you will not be able to get the latest features and security updates. Device makers can’t pay for the OS and can use the app store, preloaded apps, and payment system on their own. That package transaction. Google has packaged these things together so conveniently (for Google) that Google’s non-default choices are harsh and expensive, but it can be argued that it created a system of free choice.

By focusing these cases on consumers rather than Google’s partners (device makers) and customers (ad buyers), the state AG is preparing for some of the most difficult cases. As Google says:

“So it’s strange that a group of state Attorney Generals chose to file a proceeding attacking a system that offers more openness and choice than others.”

I agree that it is a strange attack. But that’s not why Google thinks it’s weird.

While you sleep

This account is based on Facebook’s upcoming book and is quoted from more than 400 interviews, including interviews with former and current employees at all levels of the company. The interview portrays President Trump’s portrait as a time of trial for the company and its top leaders. During the Trump era, she tested the central relationship between Sandberg and Zuckerberg on Facebook, and she became increasingly isolated. Her role as CEO’s Deputy Commander was less certain due to the promotion of several other executives and a diminished influence in Washington. NYT

Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his position as a plaintiff in class action proceedings against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their respective CEOs. 1 week

In the wider world

Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell to 1.25%, the lowest since February, and bond markets continued to reverse sharply amid growing concerns about the pace of global economic recovery. CNBC

On the horizon

7/9: Fortt Knox 1: 1, Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen and Syndio CEO Maria Colacurcio

I’m listening

