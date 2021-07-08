



Leah Martin may not be working in the infamous Googleplex office this summer, but she knows where she belongs.

Martin from Santa Barbara hadn’t heard of Charleston University until he got a copy of The Princeton Review. But up-and-coming seniors say that as soon as I visited the campus, I felt that Charleston University would help me not get lost here.

And it didn’t take long for Honors College students to find their place at CofC. She started a digital marketing internship at a business school in the second semester of a freshman and immediately wanted to major in marketing.

Martin, who continued his internship until the summer of 2020 and helped run a business school social media account, realized he was very passionate about this kind of work and officially majored in marketing after the internship semester. I decided to.

Second-year Honors College Merit Scholarship winners then applied for and were accepted into the prestigious Lime Connect Fellowship Program. This program helps rebrand disabilities by representing talented undergraduate students with disabilities.

Born with a hearing loss, Martin thinks programs like the Lime Connect Fellowship Program are important for educating the future workforce on what every individual can bring to the table. Prior to Lime Connect, I was unaware that my disability could be used as an asset to bring diverse perspectives to meetings, decision-making moments, and so on. I now own my disability and have adapted what I have learned to own other parts of myself. That makes me unique. Such programs can also teach you how to talk about what you need at work. Finally, organizations such as Lime can have a large network of connected professionals.

In fact, it was Limelight Networks that connected Martin to Google. She is an intern at the Associate Product Marketing Manager (AAPM) in the BOLD (Building Leadership and Development Opportunities) internship program this summer. And although she doesn’t work at Googleplex in Silicon Valley (working remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions), her position on the Google Brand Studios naming team turned out to be perfect for her. did.

College Today caught up with Martin and learned more about her internship.

How did the university and marketing departments in particular help prepare for this internship at Google?

The marketing department has allowed me to continue exploring my own passions and has definitely prepared me for this kind of work. All the marketing classes I took also helped me prepare for this internship. I especially found that business marketing is very important.One of my favorite professors, professor [Esta] Shah took extra time from her day to prepare for an interview with Google. She made me more comfortable and confident.

My first internship bosses, Erika Le Gendre and Liz Wolfe, were very encouraging, raised and definitely prepared for this internship. They seized the opportunity to bring me as a freshman, and I am grateful forever.

I was also very grateful for the support of the Career Center Internship Awards (CCIA) program. The Career Center has taught me a lot about interview etiquette and skills.

Why is this internship perfect for you?

This internship is perfect for me for a myriad of reasons! First of all, I have a theater and improvisational background, so Im was accustomed to making this kind of quick decision that my internship needed and just implementing the idea.

Also, I feel that it suits Google very well. It’s a great place for me because I like to play with things according to my passion / attachment and encourage it here. If you absolutely want to pursue something, talk to an expert. It allows you to take the lead in your interests and learn about many things. I definitely feel like a candy store kid.

I think the brand studio is especially good for me. Everyone is enthusiastic, passionate, kind and kind. All meetings are so much fun. My team holds meetings every day to oversee new products before they go on sale. I am honored to be in this position. Last week, Brand Studio had employees take them on a virtual tour of Rome. In late July, the BOLD intern meets YouTube CEO Susan Wojcski in a virtual fireside chat.

Aside from the insanely cool stuff, I’m learning crazy right now, and my team is very supportive of me. Things can be complicated and confusing, but still answering my questions is always very patient.

What are you working on as an APMM intern on the Brand Studio naming team?

It’s the brand studio’s job to protect Google’s master brand, and the naming team oversees the naming of hundreds of Google products. So my main responsibility is my research project. This includes investigating the impact Google has on consumers and master brands by product name. I’m pretty busy non-stop because there are so many mini-tasks I do to support this research.

I also attend meetings of the naming team to learn how the naming process works. If you’re wondering whether to name your product this summer, the answer is probably not. But I’m learning how, so I have a chance to do it!

What is the most valuable thing you have learned so far?

The most valuable thing I’ve learned is navigating ambiguities. In my big project this summer, I was initially faced with ambiguity and stipulated a viable and timely research project from the needs of the team. There were one million ways to run this project. There were no rubrics to follow and no professors to tell us what they wanted to see. I began to overcome this hurdle by making less thoughtful (improvised) choices, such as writing down research questions and listening to many meetings. I talked with the manager many times and was relieved. After coming up with a huge list of research questions and ideas, my team decided what to keep and what to discard. In this way, I created a beautiful project overview over a two-week period.

It was also inspired by the 2002 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature film “Spirited Away”. The filmmaker didn’t have the plan, plan, or direction he had just created the animation for, he did what he wanted to do and really made something. Beautiful and extraordinary. So I got the inspiration from it.

By the way, I’m still navigating what this will be. I don’t know if I will present my research at a meeting or turn it into an in-house blog post. I can’t wait until I get there.

What are your career goals, and how do you think your internship experience will help you achieve them?

My number one career goal is to have fun and then become an expert. I know this sounds very vague, but it’s true! My internship helps me achieve these goals by encouraging daily learning and exploration. Brand marketing is arguably what Im is aiming for right now, and Im is learning everything I need to know every day. I think I’m very lucky to be in the brand studio and naming team.

What advice would you give to others looking for a cool summer internship?

Follow what you really love, listen to your inner child, and don’t let boring and difficult college homework discourage you from your ultimate goal. I had to tell myself over and over again in college, but now I have to do a lot of work to get to a fun job later.

And finally one more thing: take advantage of any opportunity you are interested in. This is the best advice I have received from my professor. [Lancie] Afonso in the entrepreneurial life and learning community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.cofc.edu/2021/07/08/internship-spotlight-marketing-major-finds-her-place-at-google/

