Utah AG Leads Bipartisan Proceedings Against Tech Giant Google





Utah vs. Google says Google maintains its App Store monopoly illegally.Unfairly defeat the competition

Salt Lake City Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has filed a proceeding against Google in California, leading a coalition of 37 Attorney Generals. Utah vs. Google claims exclusive conduct related to the Google Play Store for Android. This antitrust proceeding is the latest proceeding against a high-tech giant who claims illegal, anti-competitive, and / or unfair business practices. Reyes and the U.S. accuse Google of using its advantages to unfairly limit competition with the Google Play Store, limit choices, and hurt consumers by pushing up app prices. There is. In addition to Utah, the nominated party to the proceedings, the proceedings are jointly led by AGs in New York, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Google’s monopoly is a threat to the market. Google Play is not fair play. Google must be responsible for harming small businesses and consumers. Utah Attorney General Reyes must take advantage of his monopoly and super-dominant market position to stop illegally exploiting billions of dollars from small businesses, competitors and consumers , Said.

Most consumers charge unnecessary fees that Google far exceeds the market price of in-app transactions and cost many services, upgrades, and other purchases made through apps downloaded to the Google Play store. I haven’t known for years that it’s inflated illegally. As a result, typical American consumers may have paid more than they needed for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, “Reyes added. .. Utah and other states in our coalition are fighting back to protect citizens and innovative app developers, including many small businesses across the United States, from Google’s illicit activity.

According to the proceedings, the focus of the proceedings is on Google’s exclusive conduct, effectively blocking the distribution channels of competing apps. Google also requires app developers who serve apps through the Google Play Store to use Google Billing as an intermediary. This arrangement, which connects the payment processing system to the app distribution channel, allows app consumers to pay Google’s fees (maximum) for in-app purchases of digital content made by consumers through apps distributed through the Google Play Store. 30%) you have to pay. This fee is much higher than the fee consumers would pay if they could choose one of Google’s competitors instead. The proceedings allege that Google is working to stop or prevent competition in violation of federal and state antitrust laws. Google had previously promised app developers and device makers that Android would remain open source so that developers could create compatible apps and distribute them without unnecessary restrictions. .. The proceedings say Google did not keep its promise.

Google has closed its Android app distribution ecosystem to competitors

When Google released the Android OS, it was initially sold as an open source platform. By promising to keep Android open, Google will adopt Android for OEM mobile device makers such as Samsung and MNOsmobile network operators such as Verizon, and more importantly, stop competing with the Google Play store at the time. I invited you to. Once Google has reached the critical mass of Android OS adoption, Google will close the Android app distribution market associated with the Android OS ecosystem, requiring OEMs and MNOs to impose various contractual and other restrictions, etc. You have won an effective competition. These contractual constraints prevent and limit OEMs and MNOs from competing (or promoting competition) in related markets. The proceedings allege that what Google does constitutes, among other things, illegal monopoly maintenance.

To support Google’s efforts above, AG claims that Google was also involved in the following actions aimed at strengthening and protecting Google’s exclusive position in the distribution of Android apps.

Google imposes technical barriers that strongly prevent or effectively prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. Google has built a set of security alerts (regardless of actual security risks) and other barriers into Android, discouraging users from downloading apps from sources other than Google’s Play Store, and app developers and apps. Effectively prohibiting the distribution of stores directly to consumers. Google hasn’t allowed Android to be “open source” for many years, effectively blocking potential competition. Google forces OEMs wishing to sell devices running Android to enter into a contract called the “Android Compatibility Commitment” or ACC. Under these “take or leave” agreements, OEMs must promise not to create or implement any variant or version of Android that deviates from the Google Certified version of Android. Google has requested a contract to eliminate conflicts by forcing Google’s own apps in advance. It should be loaded on basically every device designed to run on the Android OS and the Google app should be placed most prominently on the device’s home screen. Google will acquire potential competition in the app distribution market. Google has succeeded in persuading OEMs and MNOs not to compete with the Google Play Store by signing an arrangement to reward OEMs and MNOs with a portion of Google’s exclusive profits. Google forces app developers and app users to use Google Play Billing, Google’s payment processing service, to process payments for in-app purchases of content consumed within the app. Therefore, Google illegally links the use of Google’s payment processor, another service in the market for in-app payment processing, to distribution through the Google Play Store. By enforcing this tie, Google can withdraw as much as 30% of the processing fee per transaction. That’s more than 10 times what Google’s competitors charge.

The effort is led by Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, New York Attorney General Letitia James, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III. The states participating in the lawsuit include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and Montana. , Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

Click here to see the most frequently asked questions about proceedings.

Click here to see the text of the Utah vs. Google proceedings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/utah-ag-leads-bipartisan-lawsuit-against-tech-giant-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos