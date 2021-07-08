MDC President Madeline Pumaliega discusses future educational innovations in the technical committee’s city hall





Miami, July 8, 2021 Miami Dade College (MDC) President Madeline Pumaliega joins education and thought leaders yesterday to grow the country’s technical talent pipeline at the City Hall of the Future Technical Commission We talked about a new way to get it done. Pres Museum Miami.

Organized by the Knight Foundation and in collaboration with Excelin Ed and the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the City Hall featured a panel discussion with President Pumariega. Mark Rosenberg, President of Florida International University. Jaffus Hardrick, President of Florida Memorial University. They shared their insights and experience in creating new models for growing the country’s technology talent pipeline. Focusing on the means available to the federal government and states, we support innovative innovation throughout technical education and human resources development.

Breaking down barriers and building history, President Pumariega is the first female president to lead MDC. Her passion for innovation in higher education arose from her own experience, first as a student athlete and later as a longtime administrator of MDC.

President Pumariega prioritizes working with business partners to identify the skills needed for key industries and tailoring higher education programs to those needs. Her innovative approach accelerates the ability of graduates to enter the workforce shortly after completing course work.

The Future of Tech Commission is a working group of independent bipartisan citizen leaders developing a comprehensive and comprehensive technology policy agenda for the country. In response to discussions with the White House and the Federal Communications Commission, the Future of Tech Commission convenes the general public, leaders, and experts from various sectors in the United States’ comprehensive technical policy agenda and local areas. Actions at the state, state, and federal levels.

The Commission aims to generate views on the most urgent technological policy challenges and opportunities facing the American economy and democracy. The Commission expects to publish a comprehensive blueprint and a clear call for action to the public and to the public. Click here for more information on the Future of Tech Commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mdc.edu/press_release/mdc-president-madeline-pumariega-discussed-innovation-in-education-during-the-future-of-tech-commission-town-hall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos