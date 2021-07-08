Galaxy notephone with flexible screen may be working





Samsung has confirmed that it will not release the Galaxy Note Phone this year. However, the Phablet series is likely to come back in 2022 and may have a flexible display. Samsung Display, the display manufacturing division of a Korean company, recently filed multiple trademark applications in its home country. One of the applied trademarks suggests that the company may be working on a Galaxy Note phone with a flexible screen.

The trademark application in question is for Monica “Flex Note”. The name description submitted under International Class 9 is “Smartphone Display. Computer Display Monitor; Tablet Monitor; Large LCD Screen; OLED Display Panel.”

Of course, there are no signs of a device being developed with a “flex note” display in mind. However, the name strongly suggests a foldable device in the Galaxy Note’s footprint.

Samsung had to cancel Galaxy Note 21 this year due to ongoing chip shortage issues. However, this also means that the upcoming foldable products Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will enjoy more time on the market alone. After all, the company sees the foldable form factor as a step forward for smartphones. The addition of S-pen support makes the Galaxy Z Fold lineup even more appealing to consumers. In that respect, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also supports stylus pens.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for the Galaxy Note series, which has always stood out for the S Pen. In addition, neither the Galaxy S21 Ultra nor the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a slot for a stylus pen. This essentially means that Samsung offers the S Pen as an optional accessory for these devices. This is not an ideal solution for Note fans. Therefore, perhaps a foldable Galaxy Note with a foldable S-pen could be a device to advance Phablet’s legacy.

However, FlexNote isn’t the only name Samsung Display is trying to protect. The company also applies trademarks to the names Flex Clamshell, Flex Square, Flex Bar, Flex N, Flex C, R Flex, Rollable Flex, Flex Rollable, Slideable Flex, and Flex Slidable. This shows that Korean giants are working on different types of flexible screens that can be used on future devices.

All of these applications were submitted to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) on July 6th. They all fall into the same international class (9) and feature the same description.

