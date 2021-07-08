Future changes to Google Storage Policy





Former Student Association July 7, 2021 10:01 am Updated: July 8, 2021 9:53 am

Howdy, Agus!

@ AggieNetwork.com We’ll keep you informed about future changes to Google’s storage policies that affect users of your email account. These changes will be effective by July 2022 and will impose stricter new limits on the amount of file storage available to your account.

Currently, through the Google Workspace for Education program, Google offers unlimited storage for Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to all @ AggieNetwork.com email accounts. However, the new policy will allow tens of thousands of @ AggieNetwork.com email users to share a finite amount of “pooled storage” space. Unfortunately, we’re looking forward to more details from Google, but we still can’t accurately determine future storage allocations for your account. However, based on current limited information, it can be as high as 1 gigabyte.

To prepare for the implementation of Google’s new policy, we strongly recommend that you check your current storage usage and delete unnecessary files in Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

To find out how much storage you are using, go to https://drive.google.com/settings/storage. To see and delete large or unwanted files in your drive, go to https://drive.google.com/drive/quota. To see and delete large or unwanted files on your shared drive, go to https://drive.google.com/drive/shared-drives. Consider deleting the drive content that you may have copied to the shared drive. If the files are in two locations, they may be consuming twice as much storage space. To find and delete unwanted or large emails, go to File Management in Google Drive Storage and follow Gmail’s instructions.

If you rely on @ AggieNetwork.com storage for many important files, you need to find an alternative storage solution. Your @ AggieNetwork.com account will continue to have unlimited storage for now, but storage that exceeds the limit may be removed when Google implements these changes.

We will email you as soon as we receive more information from Google about changes to your storage limits. We also share information on various social media channels and tx.ag/StorageLimitUpdates. We recognize that Google’s decision to make this change will cause significant inconvenience to some users. We hope that you will be notified one year before the changes take effect to mitigate the impact of the changes.

Please note that this notification applies only to accounts provided through the @ AggieNetwork.com email service using the Google Workspace for Education program. If you have a Google account provided directly by Google or through another service provider, you need to check if that storage policy has changed.

Thank you, Gig’day!

Aggie Network Web Team Former Student Association | Texas A & M University

