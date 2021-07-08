Agrimetrics, Microsoft Announces Agri Digital Twin Tech





According to British tech firm Agrimetrics, data is curbing data-driven innovation. Despite having more data than ever before, finding and accessing the right data remains a challenge for food system innovators.

The company has created a new dataset, Fields of the World (FOW), with the goal of addressing this bottleneck in the agricultural sector. According to Matthew Smith, Chief Product Officer, the goal is to accelerate new agricultural solutions.

He said at today’s launch event that new solutions are urgently needed to address the many challenges facing agriculture.Data arrives and enables smarter decisions [using] Smart tool.

From stressors such as extreme weather to the need to increase production and predict yields and prices, Smith has a combination of challenges and opportunities to tackle, revitalizing the fast-growing agtech market. I said there is.

This development was supported by a grant from Microsoft’s AI for Earth program. Microsoft’s agricultural industry leader Bernie Devnum told the event that tech giants see access to data as an important barrier to the use of data to boost agriculture.

He says he’s increasingly hearing from partners and customers that they don’t have access to data on AI-driven innovation in agriculture.

Agrimetrics and Microsoft have seen a great opportunity to use the capabilities of the Agrimetrics Data Marketplace to interoperate agricultural data from a variety of sources to make it easier for innovators to get the data they need. It was. With a single query, Smith can bring property data from weather, location, soil, and satellites directly into the workflow, saving time and focusing on solution innovation.

Digital twins for 12 global crops

Fields of the World is an open access dataset consisting of field digital twins of 12 crops across 11 countries. The FOW consists of over 3,500 fields and over 50,000 hectares. The crops included in the project range from barley, bush beans and corn to soybeans, sugar beets and rice.

It contains information on field boundaries, soil and weather data, and crop coverage. Delivered in real time using satellite data from the European Space Agency, this latter metric can be used to predict yield size.

In addition to crop yield predictions, crop anomaly detection and optimized water management are promising early use cases, according to Smith.

He commented that this is an impressive and useful combination of data and that the initiative leverages crop field location data from various international organizations.

Free-to-use tools are aimed at analysts, data scientists, and developers. The dataset has a wide range of applications, but it is most valuable to users in the early stages of hypothesis testing and product development. Agrimetrics believes that ag-innovators will be able to efficiently test their solutions without investing a lot of time and budget.

The data is pre-sourced and pre-linked so that users can download and use it immediately.

Smith concludes that applying AI to interoperable datasets has great untapped potential.

Innovators around the world are discovering ways to extract new information from the application of AI. For example, our data science team has discovered new ways to predict crop development from satellite data and identify crop species. This is necessary to make remote monitoring and verification cost-effective and sustainable, from businesses across the Agrifood system, especially farms to consumers (including financial institutions and retailers). It is required by companies involved in ensuring the continuity of food supply.

