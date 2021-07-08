New removable screen makes Microsoft’s Xbox Series S portable





Can you imagine how hot this would be? Image: UPspec Gaming

The Xbox Series S is arguably a small box that’s impressive for a console powerhouse, but it takes a special eye to see and think about it. These special eyes belong to the Australian start-up UPspec Gaming. It invented xScreen, a removable 11.6-inch screen for a small white box, turning it into the world’s strangest-looking portable gaming device.

Series S doesn’t seem strange enough yet. Like a wall-mounted speaker that has been time-traveled since the 70’s, its brutal design surprised many when it was first introduced. But UPspec Gaming saw that boring white rectangular parallelepiped and imagined something bigger. Well, at least add a screen. Yesterday, they launched Kickstarter to support xScreens development from working prototypes to product models and were funded 20 minutes later. This looks good until they point out that their goal was only 13,000 AUD ($ 9,703).

Even if the resulting product looks like a laptop that makes you laugh out loud when watching 80’s movies, it’s an elegant idea. The screen clips to the back of the Series S, slots into all the inputs there, steals electricity from USB to power itself, and provides audio and images from HDMI. That is, no additional cables are needed, only the main cable of the original machine.

Series S will never show off 4K, as it can only capture up to 1080p and 60Hz. But again, it’s displayed on a 11.6-inch screen instead of a wall-sized TV, so only ridiculous Billy makes a fuss about it.

Where you might want to make a fuss is the price. The Kickstarter Early Bird 249 AUD costs just under $ 200 for retail, $ 249, and shipping for about $ 26. It’s not exactly exorbitant about what it is, but it’s a problem given the near price of the console itself. It feels like a big expense when you may already have a TV. (And who really is an idiot because I spent a terrifying $ 300 on a Series S 1TB SSD? That’s me. I’m an idiot. The idiot who bought the Series S and spent more than that was 1TB in the first place. Get Series X.)

Of course, this is a kickstarter, and the fact that the prototype is working, of course, does not prove that it can reach the production stage. There are many examples. Never forget the important words. Rewards are not guaranteed, but creators should update their supporters on a regular basis. $ 200 is a lot to spend on rewards you may not receive. UPspec covers this in the risk section, which is good for them.

As a demonstration kit for developers at game shows, this seems absolutely necessary. That alone should make you comfortable and profitable. For the average game player who wants to sit on the Xbox like the iPad, it’s not entirely clear if there is a wider market.

