



Dave helps fractals strengthen their value proposition and expand their reach in the Bay Area

New York, July 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a world leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, strengthens decision-making for Fortune 500 companies, announced today by former senior director Dave Botkin Yes-Google’s Marketing Analytics has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Dave supports the rapid growth of fractals by providing strategic input, deepening engagement with marquee clients and expanding reach in the Bay Area.

Fractal co-founder and chief executive officer Planay Agrawal said: “When we look at future growth trajectory, not only is our company familiar with the AI ​​and analytics industry as a whole, but we also have a deep understanding of the markets in which we operate. It is important to receive timely insights and guidance from our experts. “

“I’m really excited to join one of the fastest growing companies in the world of AI and analytics,” said Dave Botkin. “From AI to behavioral science and design, fractal technology is not only leading, but it also completely redefines the way we operate these spaces and our thinking about the future. It contributes to the company’s remarkable growth trajectory. I can’t wait to do it. “

Dave Botkin, who turned from a former physicist to a data scientist, built and operated an analysis team and a data engineering team at a startup and Fortune 50 company, and retired in 2018 to work as Dave Botkin Consulting, LLC Focused on advisory services. Prior to DBC, he was Senior Director of Marketing Analytics in Google’s advertising business. His team evaluated the effectiveness of marketing programs and developed a machine learning model to drive leads to sales. Prior to that, he led the analytics practice at Square, was Vice President of Analytics / BI at Disney Interactive Games, and was SVP Audience Analytics at CBS Interactive.

Dave has a Bachelor of Arts and a PhD. (Physics) He holds a degree from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Haas School of Business.

About fractals

Fractals are one of the most prominent players in the field of artificial intelligence. Fractal’s mission is to empower all human decision-making within the enterprise, bring AI, engineering, and design to support the world’s most admired Fortune 500 enterprise.

Fractal’s products include Qure.ai to help radiologists make better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to help CEOs, and Theremin.ai to help senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions. Improve investment decisions, Eugenie.ai drives next-generation enterprise revenue growth management with high-speed data and Samya.ai.

Fractal has more than 2,300 employees in 16 global locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, India and Australia. Fractal has been consistently recognized by The Great Place to Work Institute as one of India’s most rewarding companies and has been featured by Forrester Research as a leader in Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave 2020 and Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2019. It has been. Gartner was recognized as a “prestigious vendor” in the Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics in 2021. For more information, please visit fractal.ai.

