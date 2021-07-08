From “zoom fatigue” in the classroom to “more progress and innovation than ever before”





Jason Straughan is the founder and CEO of Codeup, a technology boot camp based in San Antonio.

On the last Monday of February 2020, San Antonio-based technology school Codeup launched its first student cohort at a new facility in Dallas.

For the past six years, we have trained the South Texas workforce for a demanding technology career on our downtown San Antonio campus. In 2019, more than 99% of graduates received jobs in their field of study within the first few months of graduation.

With this success, we are ready to reach North Texas. It seemed easy to extend our footsteps to Dallas Fort, one of the state’s fastest growing technology sectors. Deserves Metroplex.

We knew little about closing all classrooms in both cities in response to the coronavirus, three weeks after the 20-week program in its first cohort. Uncertainty has replaced optimism across the country, putting students in a dual predicament of a rapidly changing world and an urgent venue change from classroom to living room.

Within a few days, our school reworked its policies, shifted its focus to remote modality, and prepared students’ bodies for a learning environment that was significantly different from what they signed up for. Congress had to pass a new law to allow students using the GI Building to participate in distance learning. Texas had to issue an urgent order to make the housing school virtually operational. Our staff had to learn to teach from home.

I quickly realized that learning remotely presents challenges that are different from the challenges faced in traditional classroom environments. We have begun to learn about “zoom fatigue,” a phenomenon that takes energy away from attending video conferencing all day long. To maintain quality results, we extended the course length by 10% and added another two weeks to slow down the pace of instruction a bit.

Since that day in March last year, we have successfully operated and expanded our services in San Antonio and Dallas. Growing demand for engineers, software developers and data scientists across Texas is above pre-pandemic levels, and these sectors are expected to grow at unprecedented rates over the next decade.

A year after the transformation from face-to-face residential schools to fully virtualized distance learning environments, we embarked on expanding our capabilities to help people enter their technology careers. This time, instead of opening a campus in a new city, we chose to acquire Rackspace Cloud Academy in March 2021 to expand our curriculum and footprint. Codeup is now able to serve people to enter the technology industry through five approved curriculums. Three campuses and offices in four cities throughout the state.

The past year and a half has been quite a ride. But over the next decade, we will see more progress and innovation than ever before. The pace of progress continues to accelerate, and there is an increasing demand for a workforce with technology skills.

The number of tech graduates in the last three months has hit a record high, but this trend is unlikely to end soon, with or without a pandemic.

