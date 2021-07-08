What is the importance of Google’s new Tau VM?





Google Cloud (GCP) recently released a TauVM platform based on AMD’s 3rd generation EPYC processor (codename Milan). With this release, Google claims the highest absolute performance and price performance leadership associated with general purpose VMs in the public cloud. Both of these are very bold claims. What does this mean for customers? And what does it mean for competitors such as AWS, Azure and Oracle Cloud (OCI)? This will be explained in more detail in the next few paragraphs.

First a little more about tau

If you’ve never heard of the GCP Tau VM platform, you won’t feel sick. Tau is Google’s new service focused on scaled-out virtualized environments. As with enterprise data centers, the goal of these environments is to provide the best performance for enterprise workloads at the lowest cost. Media transcoding, Java-based applications, containerized workloads, and web servers are all targets for the Tau platform.

T2D is the first instance available in Tau. As mentioned earlier, it is based on AMD’s EPYC processor, which can support up to 60 vCPUs per VM, up to 32GB of RAM per vCPU, and up to 32Gbps network support. The complete lineup of Tau T2D is as follows:

VM Type-Maximum Output Bandwidth

Moore’s Insights and Strategies

With T2D, Google claims raw performance up to 56% better than its major competitors. competition? AWS and Graviton 2 (also known as Competitor A) and Azure and Intel Cascade Lake (Competitive B).

Relative performance

Moore’s Insights and Strategies

Google has created its findings based on estimates derived from the SPECrate2017_int_base benchmark, which measures the integer performance of CPUs. The team ran a production VM from another cloud provider and its pre-production TauT2D instance. The VM shape used 32 vCPUs and 128GB of RAM. It is important to note that this fact indicates that the company measured the performance of the production server in measuring the SPECint rate.

We had similar success with GCP because it’s related to price performance. GCP Tau T2D instances showed 42% better price performance than AWS with Graviton2 and a whopping 67% advantage over Azure with Cascade Lake.

Price performance

Moore’s Insights and Strategies

When measuring price performance, Google overlaid the vendor’s price on the same SPECrate measurement to determine its relative position. Again, as you can see, the numbers are impressive.

It’s important to note that GCP compares AMD’s latest EPYC CPU (Milan) based instance to an Azure instance that deployed Intel CPUs a generation ago. I think this is due to the relative newness and availability of Intel SkyLake instances. Anyway, the advantage of this price performance is very impressive.

How Tau is Converted to Customer Value

Tau’s T2D Instance Value Prop is extremely simple, with the best performance and the best price performance. As a former IT executive, these two things are important to me. reliability? This is given to public cloud providers such as GCP, AWS, Azure and OCI. Same as above security. Both of these are envisioned. Otherwise, the cloud wouldn’t be an option for my workload and data.

The 42% price performance benefit resonates with the actual TCO savings of organizations running workloads on-premises and in the cloud. The actual number (that is, the amount of the savings) depends on the amount the company chooses to deploy in GCP Tau. For x86-based workloads that can’t run on Arm-based instances, the numbers are much higher, and the cost savings achieved should be important for businesses of all sizes.

Looking at Tau in a larger Google Cloud context, I think T2D will hit the VM instance type that customers want. General-purpose compute spaces have workload classes that have performance requirements but have not reached the level of centralized focus (or cost) for compute / memory / accelerators. And considering the competitiveness in pricing, this space where T2D is very attractive.

General purpose and workload optimization

Google

Is Google Cloud Ready to Profit?

According to Canalys, GCP currently holds about 7% market share in public cloud space. AWS leads the market with 32% and Azure has a 19% market share. The market share increased as we rolled out offerings that directly competed with AWS and Azure. You don’t have access to GCP’s customer list, but its growth is likely due to organizations that use other Google services within your organization (that is, organizations that have a corporate contract with Google).

Don’t ignore the obvious

Google has chosen to lead Tau products with AMD’s 3rd generation EPYC CPUs. AMD believes AMD is the flagship CPU of this new offering and can differentiate GCP compared to its competitors. AMD goes far beyond having to prove that it has reestablished its position in the data center. But if you have a long-standing question or question in your enterprise IT staff, this can solve the problem.

What does this mean for Arm in the cloud?

First, let’s make a clear statement. Arm has already won. The fact that it is used as a performance baseline means that it has been validated in the cloud world. It should be resolved.

Next, I would like to know a comparison between GCPTau and Oracle Clouds Ampere A1 instances (Oracle claims to have a significant price advantage over AWS Graviton 2). For clarity, I think GCP will still enjoy the benefits of price performance. However, the benefits are less important.

Third, Google is looking at the value of Tau, an x86 architecture for workloads that require (x86) compatibility. Cloud vendors deploying Arm arent support these legacy workloads. The value of Arm lies in its openness. As a result, I don’t think Google needs to amplify this message.

Arm will undoubtedly continue to gain traction in the cloud market. Price performance is one of its value propositions, but Arm’s true value goes beyond price and price performance. But that’s another article’s discussion.

Concluding thought

All technology trends require a killer app to drive widespread adoption. It allows tech challengers to leave the seats of established leaders. There is similar dynamics for the cloud. When discussing support for a generic VM environment that supports enterprise applications, it can be difficult to distinguish between cloud vendor a and cloud vendor b. Some (AWS) have a starter status and have been able to continually innovate in terms of range of offerings and levels of support. Others (Azure) were able to take advantage of the established importance of IT solutions for enterprises of all sizes and types. Similarly, Oracle has established a foothold with its current customers before expanding the services and capabilities available at OCI.

Google has a strong portfolio of products and services. Also, as mentioned earlier, GCP ranks AWS and Azure in terms of availability / reliability and security. However, Tau has the potential to become a killer app because it saves price and performance and returns to customers.

Note: Moor Insights & Strategy writers and editors may have contributed to this article.

