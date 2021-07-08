Wells Fargo has selected five indoor Ag companies for its latest innovation incubator program





The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) 9th Cohort will be attended by five early-stage indoor agribusiness companies. This cohort works with clean technology companies and entrepreneurs throughout the food and housing sector. Participants selected for this cohort will focus on tools and processes that can make indoor farming more environmentally and economically sustainable.

The Wells Fargo Foundation is funding a program jointly managed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the US Department of Energy.

Indoor Ag has seen several major milestones and investments in 2021, but whether its truly sustainable efforts (financial and environmental) are still hotly debated topics. Growing greens in a fully controlled environment, such as vertical farming, can reduce inputs such as land and water usage, but it is enormous to get a farm fully operational with artificial lighting. It requires a lot of energy. (Greenhouses use natural light, so it’s usually a different story.) In addition, leafy vegetables are still the only crop that can be cultivated in large numbers on large vertical farms, and in terms of calories, salads are a growing world. The population cannot be fully supported.

In today’s statement, Claire Kinro, director of innovation and commercialization at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, said this year’s cohort “is a key challenge for the indoor agricultural industry, including how to provide environmentally and economically sustainable light. The focus is on validating the technologies to address. Manage the growth environment, assess the environmental impact, and solve the need for crop varieties suitable for the indoor environment.

The companies selected for the program are addressing these and other issues.

Atlas Sensor Technologies monitors water hardness in real time to reduce water waste and costs and improve water softener operation. GrowFlux says it can save 20-30% on energy costs by creating intelligent gardening lights via the IoT platform.NewWest Genetics conducts genomics-assisted breeding for the hemp industry to provide growers with information on yields and carbon footprints SunPath uses patented fiber optic technology to illuminate indoor farms Is improving

All participants will receive up to $ 250,000 in undiluted funding from Wells Fargo. The company will conduct research and development at NREL and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, Missouri, for a period of 12 to 18 months.

