Tesla, Newegg, Google, Growth Concerns: 5 Things You Need to Know





Here are five things you need to know on Thursday, July 8th:

1.-Equity futures sink into growth concerns

Stock futures fell sharply on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Board discussed when and how to reduce economic stimulus, and as traders feared that the spread of the new coronavirus infection could hinder global growth. did.

Contracts related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 492 points, S & P 500 futures fell 60 points, and Nasdaq futures fell 208 points.

Stock prices hit a record high on Wednesday, but fell on Thursday amid concerns about economic recovery. According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 killed more than 4 million people worldwide on Wednesday. This is because the delta mutation in the disease is spreading rapidly in countries with delayed vaccination rates. Sydney suffered the largest outbreak of coronavirus infections this year as delta variants spread to Australian cities.

The World Health Organization has called attention to a global reopening.

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve Board’s stimulus package is at the forefront and central to investors. Minutes of the Federal Reserve Board meeting in June showed that the central bank had discussed the right time to begin withdrawing support for the recovering US economy.

According to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee on June 15-16, “The Commission’s” substantial further progress “criteria were expected by participants to continue, but generally still met. It didn’t look like it was done. “

“Various participants said they hoped that the conditions for starting to slow down asset purchases would be met somewhat sooner than expected at previous meetings.”

Minutes of the Federal Reserve Board’s last meeting, which ended June 16, show that Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have yet reached the benchmark of “substantial further progress” on employment growth and inflation. Showed no. Until the end of the year, we will continue to purchase $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

Investors were closely watching the release of minutes from the central bank after the Fed was struck by a hawkish tilt in the market last month.

Mike Loewengart, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at E *, said: trade. “But in the end, the minutes didn’t give us much new to chew.

“(The Fed) has already broadcast a shorter runway than previously expected. So, in conclusion, the Fed will continue to monitor the data and adjust accordingly, but long-term yields. Is declining, suggesting that growth may be stagnant.-The question remains whether this is a coal mine canary for economic growth prospects.

Benchmark’s 10-year Treasury fell to 1.28% on Thursday, approaching its lowest level since February.

2.-Thursday Economic Calendar: Unemployed Billing, Levi Strauss Revenue

The US Thursday Economic Calendar includes weekly unemployment claims at 8:30 EST and oil inventory for the week ending at 11:00 am EST on July 2.

Revenue reports are expected Thursday from Levi Strauss (LEVI)-Get Report, Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)-Get Report, Helen of Troy (HELE)-Get Report and PriceSmart (PSMT)-Get Report.

3.-Tesla announces cheaper model Y in China

Tesla (TSLA)-Get Report introduces a new low-priced version of Model Y to the Chinese market.

Standard Range Model Y starts at 276,000 yuan ($ 42,600) after government subsidies and incentives.

Tesla began taking orders for vehicles on Thursday.

According to Tesla Daily’s Rob Maurer, SR Model Y is listed in the infamous and tolerant NEDC test cycle over a range of 525 km (326 miles). The real-world range is not yet known, but in context, Tesla lists a range of 594km (369 miles) dual-motor long-range model Y, Maurer said.

“China has the world’s leading new energy market and Tesla is the first market outside the United States to own locally produced products,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “We will continue to invest in China, accelerate the transition to sustainable energy around the world, and carry out our corporate mission to help achieve our carbon-neutral goals.”

Bloomberg said the locally manufactured Model Y in China went on sale Thursday after Tesla’s notoriety for months in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

4.-Newegg shares fall after mega rally

Newegg Commerce (NEGG)-The latest meme stock darling, Get Report, fell nearly 14% in pre-market trading on Thursday after a 148% surge in stocks of online electronics retailers on Wednesday.

Inventory has skyrocketed by 560% in the last 6 days.

One enthusiast posted on Reddit: “I’ve been buying from newegg since 2004. Love the company, love the stock.”

Jim Cramer of The Street called Newegg a “total BGL game” in a tweet Wednesday, mentioning when the stock was bagged, shot and liquidated.

5.-Google is sued by 36 states for App Store fees

Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL)-The Get Report has been sued by 36 states and the District of Columbia, primarily focusing on Google’s control over the app store.

The proceedings allege that the company illegally abused its power to sell and distribute apps through the Google Play Store and charged up to 30% “luxury” fees for purchasing apps.

According to the Associate Press, a 144-page complaint filed in federal court in Northern California late Wednesday filed a fourth major antitrust proceeding against Google by government agencies across the United States since October last year. Represents.

“We don’t impose the same restrictions as other mobile operating systems,” Wilson White, Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy, said in a blog post. “Therefore, it’s strange that a group of state Attorney Generals chose to file a proceeding that attacked a system that offered more openness and choice than others.”

Alphabet is held at Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to get an alert before Jim Cramer buys or sells GOOGL? Click here for details.

