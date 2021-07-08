Cloud computing will make a big difference in first-person shooters “in just a few years,” says DICEGM.





Cloud computing will be the next major innovation driving first-person shooters like Battlefield, says Oscar Gabrielson of DICEGM. Gabrielson said in today’s Future of FPS stream that the technology is still “a few years away” but will have a significant impact on the genre.

“Cloud computing has really changed many other industries, and games barely touch it,” says Gabrielson. “That is, when you think of games like Battlefield, today’s games include AI, destruction, creating real procedural levels, etc. Next-generation consoles are, of course, very powerful, but running much of that logic in the cloud To […] You can do very large-scale computing that you couldn’t do before … Destruction, visual fidelity. I think it’s only a few years away. That way, I think you’ll have a pretty cool shooter. But we will see. “

Asked if cloud computing could impact Battlefield 2042, which is scheduled for later this year, Gabrielson smiled and said, “No comments.”

The potential of cloud computing to enhance console capabilities has been debated for nearly a decade. When the Xbox One was first announced in 2013, Microsoft said it would become more powerful over time, thanks to the ability to offload certain game calculations, but it didn’t happen much. But Gabrielson still seems to believe in the potential of technology.

Gabrielson’s comments are part of a larger panel hosted by IGN’s Stella Chung, first-person with Apex Legends director Chad Grenier, Ripple Effect Studios GM Christian Grass, and Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella. shooting game. In the panel, Glass talked about the decision to rebrand DICE LA, and Glenier talked about the sometimes unsuccessful process of running a service game like Apex Legends.

Battlefield 2042: First Action Screenshot

Gabrielson most often misses the old Battlefield 4 tablet commander app. “I remember well because I couldn’t sit in front of the console because it was the same year I had my first child, or on a PC, with my child on one arm and the other. With the iPad in my arm, I was able to yell at the team and give orders to the team. I need to get the tablet commander back. “

The group teased more information to come to EA Play, which features the Battlefield 2042 mode of the ripple effect and the exposure of other announcements. Upcoming spotlight events will feature EA’s indie partnership, such as Madden 22, culminating in EA Play starting July 22nd.

Kat Bailey is IGN’s Senior News Editor. She always drives tanks on the battlefield.

