Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 are treated as major video upgrades





Both the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are great camcorders, and thanks to the video-focused firmware upgrades, they’re even more appealing to professional camcorders.

In March, Canon EOS R5 received the popular Canon Log3 format. This is a useful addition for those who like color grading of videos. If you upgrade to the latest firmware on the Canon support page, EOS R6 (and EOS 1D X Mark III) owners will be able to use that format.

The so-called “log” format is like crossing JPEG and RAW files for video, with a small file size and plenty of space for editing. The Canon Log 3 format (or C-Log 3 for short) offers a wider dynamic range than the standard Canon Log and fits well into editing workflows that include footage from Canon cinema cameras.

However, updating the firmware does not only make it easier to choose the log format. It also provides dual card recording for both the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6. This means that the same video file (including the same resolution, frame rate and codec) can be recorded on both memory cards at the same time.

Previously it was possible to record 8K video proxy files (basically compressed backups) on the EOS R5, but soon it will be possible to record full size backups in certain modes. The EOS R5 update will be available in the summer of 2021 and will be available from now until mid-September.

Canon warns that due to the different memory card slots (one CFexpress Type B and the other UHS-II), some restrictions may apply to the EOS R5. This means that you can’t record some resolutions and frame rates (such as 8K / 30p) on both cards, but it’s still a useful addition for filmmakers.

Speaking of 8K, the Canon EOS R5 Update also supports the CFexpress VPG400 (Video Performance Guarantee) card, which guarantees a stable write speed of over 400MB / sec, so you can shoot live 8K video. Great for. And impressively, the EOS R5 firmware update also allows you to shoot the popular recording codec 8K ProRes RAW outside the new Atomos Ninja V + external monitor.

Instead of working on these features months after the camera was launched, Canon can argue that the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 should have included most of these features in the first place. However, this update also shows how sophisticated these compact full-frame mirrorless cameras are for video recording.

In particular, the ability to shoot 8K ProRes RAW with an external Canon EOS R5 recorder is very impressive and is useful for anyone who wants to shoot 8K to use resolution to zoom, crop, or introduce fake slider movements. .. their 4K timeline. That said, the Atomos Ninja V + recorder costs $ 1,499 / 1,499 / AU $ 2,199, so this feature isn’t cheap.

With the addition of the C-Log 3 format and dual card recording, both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 are competing with mirrorless Sony rivals such as the Sony A7S III and Sony A1. Like Canon, Sony is increasingly focusing on bringing professional video capabilities to full-frame cameras. Both camera giants are competing with filmmakers to get the attention of wealthy YouTubers.

The slight limits for both the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 are record limits and overheat recovery times. This usually means that you are limited to shooting short clips in the most demanding video modes. For example, the Canon EOS R5 peaks in 20 minutes when recording 8K / 30p.

This has led to rumors that a more video-focused Canon EOS R5c model with an internal cooling fan is in the pipeline and may arrive in early 2022. Indeed, owners are happy to focus on the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 videos.

