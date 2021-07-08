Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Upcoming Zombie Map Mauer de Atoten Get Trailer





With the mid-season update for Season 4 Call of Duty gradually approaching, Activision has released the next Mauer de Atten Zombie Map gameplay trailer for Black Ops Cold War. This is the Season 4 Reloaded Update and will arrive on July 15th.

Mauerder Toten, which means Wall of the Dead, acts as Black Ops Cold War’s third round-based zombie map, following Die Maschine and Firebase Z. This map is set in East Berlin in 1985 after the invasion of zombies devastated the city. , And today’s trailer shows gameplay action with rooftop battles and ziplines to navigate parts of the city.

Currently playing: Black Ops Cold War & War Zone-Season 4: Mauer de Atoten Gameplay Trailer

The trailer also shows that fans’ favorite mule kick perks that allow players to carry a third weapon will make their Cold War debut at Mauer de Atoten. A quick look at the new Wonder Weapon in action makes it look like some kind of elemental pistol. There is also a robot soldier named Klaus who looks like a kind of ally. It’s quite possible that Klaus and the new Wonder Weapon will all be part of the storyline quest on the map. Treyarch has announced that Mauer der Toten’s Quest Line Hunt will begin on Thursday, July 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Mauer der Toten continues the ongoing Cold War Dark Aether storyline and now has the optional “Operation Excision” quest line in Zombie Outbreak mode, which acts as the prologue of Mauer der Toten. Here is a complete guide to completing the surgical resection quest.

We’ll also update all the details of the Season 4 Call of Duty mid-season reloaded update as we need to publish new information about both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone before launch.

