Google Cloud publishes ActivStat for real-time match statistics for Call of Duty League fans

Google Cloud is rolling out ActivStat, a set of real-time statistics for Call of Duty League fans. Statistics help e-sports fans understand what’s happening in fast-moving matches and get more details about who is likely to win an ongoing match.

Millions of fans have been watching CDL online, especially since last year when a pandemic forced them to switch to online-only events. ActivStat also provides real-time competitive statistics for fans, players and commentators, not after the match is over.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Google Cloud for Games Chief Architect Rob Martin said that ActivStat will soon enhance live broadcasts, add depth and play to the air, increase excitement, and overall. Experience will be improved.

According to Martin, Google’s team has implemented Activision’s vision for this new service in esports. The first implementation was a real-time data pipeline. With competitors participating in the match, you’ll get and view literally hundreds of different metrics and statistics in real time. As a result, you have a real-time data pipeline that makes your data available within milliseconds or seconds.

Technically, ActivStat is a whole new feature for esports. The catalog of statistics is constantly updated and is procured, analyzed, updated and delivered in an easy-to-use way across global computing systems with delays of milliseconds or seconds instead of minutes or hours. By comparison, many of these statistics today are available to fans after more than a day of processing.

Image Credit: LA Thief

Jack Harari, Head of Brand Partnerships at Activision Blizzard, is very excited to work with the Google Cloud business and says ActivStat will be a great experience for fans, communities, players and viewers. Interview with GamesBeat.

The Call of Duty League will begin rolling out ActivStat during the 2021 season. The initial deployment will include important information such as player and team rankings and winning percentages across multiple aspects of virtual combat. This includes what these numbers ultimately mean for rankings. ActivStats is provided in both raw statistics and visualizations and graphics, giving commentators quick access to the types of insights fans crave.

Final details of CDL

Call of Duty League also announced that its next big tournament, Major V, will be held directly at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. (During the pandemic, most CDL players moved to the Dallas area for the best ping or online interaction speeds.) Major V playedoffs and championship weekends from July 29th to August 1st. Will take place on August 19th. The latter event also takes place directly.

Big partnership

Image Credit: Activision Blizzard

Google and Activision Blizzard signed a sponsorship agreement with Call of Duty in February last year and established the Google Cloud partnership in January. That’s why the team has been working hard since then to incorporate high-speed networking, data pipelines from multiple crowd sources, and data warehousing to create user-friendly dashboards. The actual data had flowed into the commentator dashboard by April.

The first users of the data are live commentators. According to Martin, as the match takes place, their color commentators will be enhanced in real time, revealing more interesting insights and more quantitative analysis of what’s happening in the field. In the future, we plan to extend real-time metrics to drive directly to live broadcasts.

Esports can be much more complicated to cover in many ways than regular sports. Multiplayer games will be the size of a large campus, such as an airport with multiple levels and hiding places, instead of a well-defined physical arena (often a simple rectangular space). It involves a potentially complex and vast virtual environment.

Gameplay between competitors occurs simultaneously in many of these locations. In addition, each competitor chooses its own equipment configuration, called a loadout. This can have a dramatic impact on gameplay and strategy. All of this additional complexity in online games includes data that needs to be captured, analyzed, and communicated to fans in an insightful way. (Call of Duty: When playing Warzone, I want to know how successful other players are with my exact loadout.)

How to use

Image credit: CDL

Two Google Cloud technology features play a central role in the operation of ActivStat. BigQuery is a global data warehouse that can store and query petabytes of information in real time and is the foundation of the ActivStat platform for collecting and summarizing millisecond-level statistics. Looker, an intuitive analytics dashboard, presents these insights to commentators in an easy-to-use real-time dashboard. This allows commentators to share compelling insights and statistics in sync with live broadcast gameplay.

Esports matches run on local servers in the highly competitive arena. According to Martin, Google Cloud needs to transfer the metrics that occur dozens of times per second in these games to a centralized data warehouse. Within milliseconds, the message must leave the server in the arena, travel to the global message bus over the Internet, and reach Google Cloud. The Google server then needs to capture that data and convert it to a data warehouse within a second.

ActivStat technology can shed light on individual metrics that are only available after the event is over, as well as the performance of the entire team. You can calculate the probability that one surviving player will beat the other team to four players in the remaining matches.

According to Martin, an event can occur once in a million times. And they are really exciting for the fans. So it’s very interesting for fans to help commentators quantify these types of events.

Future statistics

Image Credit: STEWART-VOLLAND for Activision Blizzard Entertainment

In the future, engineers want to show gameplay hotspots on the field and make that information available in heatmaps, Harari said. According to Martin, it can affect where the camera is placed using machine learning. This allows broadcast producers to stay in the midst of the best action and increase fan excitement. Call of Duty League and Google also aim to feed statistics and metrics directly into broadcast feeds.

ActivStat’s real-time statistics capabilities aren’t limited to games and esports. Historically, games have been at the forefront of computer processing, computer graphics, wide area networking, data analysis, and insight. Real-time data capture and output used by ActivStat will one day enhance live broadcasts at other types of sporting events, blend live video feeds and data, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. It may be useful for supporting use cases in the field of. Said Martin.

Harari said the ActivStat deal is part of a multi-year strategic relationship to enhance the experience for new players. Google Cloud handles the game hosting infrastructure, but YouTube is the exclusive streaming partner worldwide, with the exception of China, which is not operated by Google in Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, Hearthstone esports, etc. is.

